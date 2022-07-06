ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Evening Forecast – Wednesday, July 6th

By Walker Snowden
myarklamiss.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Monroe, LA – (07/06/22) A good amount of showers and storms getting going through the afternoon and evening. Some isolated storms in the early afternoon before several clusters formed later into the evening. Very efficient rain producers with...

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Friday, July 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/08/22) TODAY: Happy Friday! As we wrap up the work week, it will be another very hot and humid afternoon. Look for highs to return back to the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will return to the triple digits during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Heat advisories have been extended once again until 7 or 8 PM this evening for many of our counties and parishes with the rest of the area under another excessive heat warning until 8 PM. Keep heat safety a priority for outdoor activities.
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Ag Report – Friday, July 8th

West Monroe, LA – (07/08/22) Above average temperatures have been a part of the forecast for the last several weeks. Rainfall has remained spotty, outside of flash flooding for portions of South Arkansas through July 4th weekend. Crops have faired well, for the most part, with the warm conditions....
WEST MONROE, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe fishing pier coming soon

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe received notification it has received a grant from the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for the construction of a public fishing pier on the Ouachita River. The grant will pay for a portion of the construction of a floating fishing pier that can be accessed […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Old Monroe pool destroyed to make way for new fixture

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Anyone traveling through Forsythe Park earlier Thursday might have heard the sounds of destruction nearby. Work has begun to clear away the old Swayze Natatorium in the park. The pool has been closed since the late 1990s when cracks were found on its floor. Monroe Mayor...
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Santoria Black named general manager for Red Peach Radio

Longtime Grambling State radio voice, administrator and professor Santoria Black has been named the new general manager for Red Peach Radio in Ruston. Red Peach Radio operates radio stations Z107.5, SportsTalk 97.7, The Peach 99.3, and Hitz 96.3. Black takes over the reins from long-time manager Gary McKenney who is...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
lincolnparishjournal.com

Search continues for missing man

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate a missing person, R. L. Axton, Jr., formerly of Ruston. He is described as a 53-year-old white male, six feet tall, 170 pounds. with thinning brown hair and hazel eyes. Mr. Axton was last seen leaving his West Monroe residence on...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Glenn Scriber and the great outdoors

In 1952, Glenn Scriber was born in the rural town of Bernice, and the love of the great outdoors has stayed with him every day since. Scriber, currently the District Six police juror for Lincoln Parish, was raised in a large family with two parents and eight siblings, and it was in this environment that his love for nature grew.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Ruston mom, toddler killed when bike struck by car in Nevada

JACKPOT, Nev. — The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the two victims killed in a July 4 crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jackpot, Nevada. Beth Ann Huey, 38, and Paul Zebulun Huey, 1, from Ruston, Louisiana, were traveling northbound on a tandem bicycle when they were hit from behind by a 2013 Infiniti.
themonitor.net

Local trucker named Highway Angel during emergency

It’s an incredible story. at 3:30 p.m., May 8, Lewis was driving on Interstate 20 in Ruston, La. She heard via the CB radio that another trucker had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road up ahead and truckers were suggesting there was a medical emergency. Lewis has some medical training and had already stopped to help two other motorists in distress during her three-year trucking career, so she stopped to see if she could help.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

40th annual Juneteenth pageant winners announced

After a two year in-person absence, the 40th Juneteenth Pageant was held in June in the T.H. Harris Auditorium on Grambling State University campus. Three young ladies were crowned: Little Miss Juneteenth, Briley Kent; Miss Junior Juneteenth, Gabrielle Simmons; and Miss Juneteenth, Kesynce Brewster-Daniel. Royce G. Dillard serenaded the 2019...
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Child Gun Violence

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Child gun violence has become a growing epidemic in America that continues to take the lives of children and teens every day. Watch the video above to hear the story of Madison Blackman, a young woman who has experienced child gun violence, and receive more details on this issue. For […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Suspect, victim named in homicide connected to Louisville bridge incident

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the suspect and victim in a homicide case connected to the incident on the Lea Joyner (Louisville) bridge Friday. The following information was released:. “This morning (7-08-22) at approximately 4:41 am the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy