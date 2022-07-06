ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Friends, 11 and 12, Killed in Hit and Run While Riding Their ATV: 'They Did Not Deserve This'

By Christine Pelisek
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo families are in mourning after two best friends were killed in Apple Valley, Calif. over the holiday weekend. Jacob Martinez, 12, and his 11-year-old friend Christina Bird were off-roading together on a 2019 TaoTao ATV (All Terrian Vehicle) when they were hit by an orange Polaris UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle)...

people.com

Comments / 70

just saying...
2d ago

here's a thought... 🤔 maybe 2 babies that age should not be on an ATV at 9 p. m., or at all ! they would still be alive if they were my kids.

Reply(16)
66
A B
2d ago

does the polaris have a license, maybe there's a possibility of tracking it by tag, also seems late at night for the two kids to be out on an ATV, RIP

Reply
24
Bond Girl
2d ago

This is so sad and my heart goes out to both of these families. Both of them are up in heaven with the Lord and other family members. They are being taken care of and one day you will reunite with them. Stay in faith. God will comfort you all in this difficult time. I hope the police catch this person or persons.

Reply(1)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

12-year-old Jacob died, 11-year-old Christina fighting for her life in a hit-and-run crash (Apple Valley, CA)

12-year-old Jacob died, 11-year-old Christina fighting for her life in a hit-and-run crash (Apple Valley, CA)Nationwide Report. 12-year-old Jacob lost his life and 11-year-old Christina is fighting for her life after a crash between an ATV and an UTV Saturday in Apple Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 9 p.m. on Stoddard Wells Road. The preliminary reports showed that the children were riding a 2019 TaoTao all-terrain vehicle on Stoddard Wells Road [...]
APPLE VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Loma Linda, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Accidents
City
Victorville, CA
Apple Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
TODAY.com

Woman captures moment lightning struck her husband’s truck in wild video

A driver in Florida says he’s happy to be alive after his car was struck by lightning on the highway — and it was captured on camera by his wife. Edward Whalen was driving down I-75 near St. Petersburg on July 1 when a jagged bolt of lightning hit his truck, sending flames and sparks flying.
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Utah, according to her family. Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that Monday's parade ended early "due to a medical emergency" on Main Street, which the Kaysville Police Department described as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant."
KAYSVILLE, UT
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Crime#Traffic Accident#Utv#St Mary S Hospital#Ktla
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy