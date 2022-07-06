ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

26th Crabfeast brings crustaceans to the table

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
Bushels of deliciousness will be prepared for consumption when Crabfeast steams into Chambersburg on Aug. 27. The 26th annual event hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. at Amvets Post 224, 750 5th Ave. The event. Approximately 40 bushels of crabs are expected to...

