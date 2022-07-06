ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Manor of Abilene plans hiring event for Thursday

 3 days ago
ABILENE - If you're looking for work, or looking to upgrade your job, you might want to check out Village Manor of Abilene's hiring event...

Salina Post

CCCC Foundation receives grants for learning center, turf

CONCORDIA - The Cloud County Community College Foundation has received two grants from the Community Foundation for Cloud County for the expansion of the college’s Children’s Learning Center and for turf at Doyen Field. The $20,000 grant from the community foundation is helping fund this summer’s expansion of...
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will again be able to pick up free used furniture at the City of Manhattan’s Furniture Amnesty Day on July 29. The City said FAD is a free community event that gives residents the chance to donate or pick up used furniture for free. Anyone is welcome to participate with no income requirements or forms to fill out to choose from donated items.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

General surgeon returns home to practice medicine

Dr. Mark Banker, general surgeon, has returned to Salina. Banker joins Drs. Chris Rupe and Keenan Wanamaker at Mowery Clinic General Surgery located at 737 E. Crawford Street. Banker grew up in Salina and graduated high school from Salina South High School. After completing his undergraduate degree he earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City. He then completed his General Surgery residency at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. Banker performs general, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery and has special interest in the following areas: breast surgery, colon, and rectal surgery, hernia surgery, thyroid surgery, and skin cancer surgery.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Abilene's Brantley is named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List

FAYETTE, Iowa - Jason Brantley, a Human Services major from Abilene, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Salina Post

Tiller: COVID-19 cases rising in Saline County; 'stay vigilant'

Saline County saw 100 reported cases of COVID-19 in May. In June, just under 300 cases were reported. As of this writing, there have already been 130 reported cases thus far in July. It is important to keep in mind that this means the number of actual cases is probably much higher. While the vast majority of cases are being successfully handled at home, Salina Regional is beginning to see a small uptick in hospitalizations. And sadly, at least three people lost their lives to COVID last month.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina USD 305 introduces new public forum procedure

Public comment is a valuable part of the USD 305 Board of Education meetings. Public forum is an opportunity for citizens to address the board on policy-related issues. Anyone desiring to speak during public forum needs to complete a registration form by noon the day prior to the meeting. The...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo seeks Education Curator

Do you have a passion for wildlife in wild places and are interested in building connections between individuals and the natural world? Are you an educator at heart who could oversee and advance the Zoo’s educational opportunities and initiatives? If so, then Rolling Hills Zoo is looking for you to join our leadership team as Education Curator.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that the harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Durham School Services Stuff the Bus event Friday

Durham School Services want you to help them Stuff the Bus!. The company plans to collect school supplies during its Stuff the Bus event at the Salina Speedway, 2841 S. Burma Road, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday. Durham School Services will have a big yellow bus parked at the speedway...
DURHAM, KS
Salina Post

Much of area gets at least a bit of rain

Overnight rainfall varied greatly across the area, from a trace in Dickinson and Marion counties to 1.76 inches in Ellsworth County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.23 of an inch was reported for the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 0.30 of an inch was reported.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Don't forget: Master Gardener Garden Tour Saturday in Salina

There is nothing more summerlike than an inviting garden filled with beautiful flowers. Come and enjoy summer on the 2022 Central Kansas District Extension Master Gardener Garden Tour in Salina on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2022 Garden Tour consists of five wonderful private gardens and the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Proposed change to Dickinson County liquor law on Nov. ballot

Dickinson County voters will have the opportunity to change a long-standing liquor law that would allow an establishment like a tap house or brewery to operate in the county. County Commissioners approved a resolution in late June that will put the question of “liquor by the individual drink” on the November general election ballot.
Salina Post

What’s munching on your garden vegetables?

MANHATTAN — A pest with a funny name is notorious for quickly stripping vegetables — especially tomatoes — and ornamentals of their foliage, said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. He said there are several species of blister beetles that vary in size and color. They...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State Salina team leads drone ed. at law enforcement conference

Law enforcement members from around the country were introduced to the practicality of unmanned aircraft systems by the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus Applied Aviation Research Center team. At the National Sheriffs' Association annual conference in Kansas City, Missouri, the K-State Salina Applied Aviation Research Center staff...
SALINA, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Local couple makes sweet addition to McPherson

McPHERSON—The smell of baking permeates the home of Nita and Gregg Rongish; it is hard not to smell the delicious aromas of cakes and cookies. The Rongishes moved from Salina to McPherson five years ago, and Nita began an in-home baking business, Celebration Cakes and Cookies/We Cookiers. Being an entrepreneur by heart with a love […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 9

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

DuBois: Pay your property taxes or have your name published

If you still have unpaid property taxes and don't want to see your name published by the Saline County Treasurer's Office, get them paid this month. "I want to remind anyone who has unpaid property taxes that by Kansas Statute(s) (K.S.A. 79-2302 and 79-2303) all properties names of the owners of the real estate, as recorded in the Register of Deeds Office, will be published during the month of August. Payments with up to date taxes made prior to Aug. 1 will not be published," Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois told Salina Post on Friday.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
