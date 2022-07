TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Drivers are feeling less pain at the pump, especially in New Jersey. According to AAA, the average price of gas per gallon in the Garden State is $4.67, which is down nearly 20 cents a gallon from a week ago. The national average is $4.70, which is down 14 cents from a week ago. Analysts say the dip in price is due to lower demand, but prices could rise again as we reach the peak of the summer driving season. A year ago the national average was $3.16 a gallon.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO