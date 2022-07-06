ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

SCAD students petition to remove Justice Thomas’ name from building

By Brian Rea
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gd2lG_0gWzt9dF00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, students at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) are calling on the university to rename a building dedicated to one of the justices.

Nearly 2,000 students, alumni and community members have signed the petition, many saying they feel it’s not the best representation of their school.

Just days after the Supreme Court’s ruling, student Griffin Hansen started the petition to change the name of the Clarence Thomas Center for Historic Preservation.

“Given the circumstances, it may be time to reconsider naming the building,” Hansen said. “I don’t feel that it’s appropriate for a private university to have their students pay for something which is named after somebody who actively tries to steal the rights of the students who are paying for the maintenance and upkeep of said building.”

Thomas voted to strike down Roe, writing in his concurring opinion that landmark rulings on LGBTQ+ rights should also be revisited. The Justice is from our area, born in Pin Point. The SCAD building was formerly an orphanage and convent for the Missionary Sisters of the Franciscan Order, where Thomas was an altar boy.

SCAD dedicated the building in his honor in 2010.

“I understand that Justice Thomas means a lot to a lot of people and I’m sure the people that signed the petition were once inspired by him,” Hansen said. “I’m sure there’s droves of people out there who maybe don’t even agree with the recent decision who do look up to him as an important figure in American history and in law.”

Hansen said he didn’t start the petition to discredit the history of the building, but to show support for his fellow peers who say they feel their rights are under attack. He said he’s appreciative of the university’s response.

“People at the university have reached out and have talked to me about it,” Hansen said. “Instead of reaching out and saying you know you’re expelled, you’re in a lot of trouble, they’ve been incredibly kind and understanding and they themselves have shown a lot of support for the project.”

As of Wednesday, the sign bearing Thomas’ name is no longer outside the building. News 3 reached out to SCAD about its removal and is waiting to hear back.

Hansen said he would like to see the building be named after a civil rights leader or artist in Savannah, or a SCAD faculty member who left a lasting impact on students.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in Midtown shooting

This story was originally published on June 20. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Midtown on Monday that left one man injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marques Smoak, 44, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Chatham County jail. Police charged Smoak with aggravated […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Teen shot dead on Shellbark Way Thursday morning

This story was originally published on July 7. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenage girl was shot dead Thursday morning in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on Shellbark Way around 12:30 a.m. Mercedes Contreras, 18, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of her life-threatening injuries. Contreras has died […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Elderly man found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly man was found dead on Tybee Beach Thursday morning, according to Chatham EMS. Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen said there’s no foul play suspected. The man was in his 70’s. His body was found around 6:35 a.m. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Daily Montanan

Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast

ELBERTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an explosion that destroyed much of the Georgia Guidestones, a quirky granite monument in Elberton near the South Carolina border. Sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge,” the guidestones consisted of several large, upright stone blocks built in alignment with stars and constellations and weighing in at 119 tons […] The post Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ELBERTON, GA
WSAV News 3

2 teens arrested in downtown shooting that injured 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teenagers were arrested after a shooting Sunday that left two teens with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the two teens were transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred on Barnard Street some time around 11:50 p.m. SPD said the shooting stemmed from an argument that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
WSAV News 3

From dead roaches and mold to the perfect 100: Chatham County food service report from June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eating out? You might want to check the restaurant’s inspection score on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) website beforehand. Locally, Chatham County Environmental Health Services ensures food service businesses are operating successfully by inspecting them. They make sure all of the food code rules are followed and educate those who have issues coming into compliance.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tropical Storm Colin forms along South Carolina coast

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — The tropics might have been slow to start this hurricane season (not that anyone is complaining), but things are starting to heat up! Within 24 hours, Tropical Storm Bonnie and Tropical Strom Colin have formed. Bonnie formed late Friday morning. Tropical Storm Colin formed off the South Carolina coast early Saturday morning. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WSAV News 3

All you can eat Savannah: Buffets in the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Sometimes what you really want in life is a good old fashioned buffet. But where can you find one of those near Savannah? Here’s a list of some buffets to try out around the city. The Pirates’ House If you want a meal and an experience, head on over to The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scad#Private University#College#The Supreme Court#Justice
The Independent

How the Georgia Guidestones became a ‘demonic’ conservative obsession backed by QAnon and Alex Jones

The mysterious Georgia Guidestones, sometimes called America's Stonehenge, were damaged in an apparent bomb attack, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said. The monument, which was targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning, consists of six massive granite slabs, onto which are inscribed a list of 10 instructions for the conservation of humanity in the event of an apocalyptic event.The guidestones were erected in 1980 and have stood as an oddity in a field in Elberton, Georgia ever since. The GBI has confirmed that the destruction of one of the slabs was most likely the result of an...
WSAV News 3

Graham’s relationship with Trump comes back to bite him

(The Hill) – Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) achieved new heights of political celebrity during the Trump years, but now finds himself in the middle of a criminal investigation linked to the battle for Georgia in the 2020 presidential race. A special grand jury in Fulton County has subpoenaed Graham...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Judge OKs sale of Murdaugh Edisto Island house

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A judge has approved the sale of the Murdaugh family beach house on Edisto Island. WSAV has learned an all-cash offer of $955,000 has been placed on the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 3606 Big Bay Drive. That’s $35,000 above the asking price. The nearly $4 million Moselle property where Maggie […]
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Feeling Hot & Bothered?

Is the summer heat proving to be too hot to handle? If so… you’re not alone. Experts agree that summer heat increases irritability, sweating, dehydration and dry weather can influence people to flare up. Basically, summer heat can make you cranky. Studies have shown that people experience increased frustration and anger in the summer months. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WSAV News 3

Man critically injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Savannah, according to police. The incident happened in the 4500 block of Meadows Ave, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) announced late Friday afternoon. SPD said a person of interest has been located in connection with...
WSAV News 3

Police searching for motorcyclist who fled from crash on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect they say fled from officers after a crash on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon. The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) said Chad Cooley ran a red light near Highway 80 and Campbell Avenue and was struck by another car. The crash caused both Cooley and passenger of his motorcycle to be ejected.
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy