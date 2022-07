TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man was struck and killed on the turnpike when he "darted out in front" of a semi. The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-470 in south Topeka. The patrol said Brandon Lummus was on the southbound right shoulder and darted out in front of the Freightliner.

