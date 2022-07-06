ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Roster: Chris Taylor Placed On Injured List, Zach McKinstry Activated

By Blake Williams
dodgerblue.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers placed Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list with a left foot fracture and activated Zach McKinstry off the 10-day IL. Taylor previously missed the series finale against the San Diego Padres due to what the Dodgers called a left foot contusion, and the injury flared back...

