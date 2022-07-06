ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Rapper Who Bragged About Unemployment Scheme in Music Video Has Agreed to Plead Guilty

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rapper who boasted about committing unemployment fraud has agreed to a plea deal. According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Fontrell Antonio Baines, aka Nuke Bizzle, has confessed to illegally obtaining COVID relief funds in the summer of 2020. Baines is accused of bragging about the scheme in the music...

www.complex.com

Comments / 358

Ryan Moranski
2d ago

So basically you snitch on yourself!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯

Reply(33)
314
TRUTH BE TOLD
1d ago

Feds, when will you go after, let's say, the airlines who claim not enough personnel to assist with moving people and luggage. The government gave billions to retain staff! What happened to the dough?

Reply(15)
112
who do I trust
2d ago

he was feeling so good about it that he told on himself as if it was really meant to be. and people like me get denied for everything. I guess the money is really meant for criminals so they can go to jail forever.

Reply(9)
76
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
