Ex-Premier League star ordered to pay £45,000 in unpaid child support

AN ex-Premier League star has been ordered to pay nearly £45,000 in unpaid child support.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to court by The Child Maintenance Service.

A former Aston Villa player has been ordered to pay child support after missing a payment Credit: Getty

Matthew Wheeler, from the CMS, said the ace had failed to make one or more payments.

The ex-footballer, who played for Aston Villa and was also an international, faces a liability order totalling £44,904.

He did not attend the hearing at Birmingham magistrates’ court or send legal representation.

Mr Wheeler added that the ex-footballer had been notified of the application by first class post at least seven days before Friday's hearing.

District Judge Smith granted the anonymity order in his absence at the court.