ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Premier League star ordered to pay £45,000 in unpaid child support

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AN ex-Premier League star has been ordered to pay nearly £45,000 in unpaid child support.

The player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken to court by The Child Maintenance Service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B2W5_0gWzstkH00
A former Aston Villa player has been ordered to pay child support after missing a payment Credit: Getty

Matthew Wheeler, from the CMS, said the ace had failed to make one or more payments.

The ex-footballer, who played for Aston Villa and was also an international, faces a liability order totalling £44,904.

He did not attend the hearing at Birmingham magistrates’ court or send legal representation.

Mr Wheeler added that the ex-footballer had been notified of the application by first class post at least seven days before Friday's hearing.

District Judge Smith granted the anonymity order in his absence at the court.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Marketing manager left suicidal by 'micromanaging' boss who told her she was 'a nothing' in their first meeting before relentlessly harassing her until she quit job she'd been in for 25 years wins $2.8MILLION payout

A woman has been awarded $2.8million in damages by the Federal Court after being relentlessly 'bullied and harassed' by her oppressive boss. Vivienne Leggett worked in sponsorship and promotions at Hawkesbury Race Club for more than 25 years before quitting due to the treatment she received from the CEO Greg Rudolph.
MARKETING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Wheeler
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Uk#Cms
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Racist NHS mental health nurse is stuck off for telling colleagues that Asian men groom young women and are behind rise in acid attacks

An NHS nurse has been struck off for making a string of racist comments after she told colleagues that Asian males groom and carry out acid attacks. Sarah Hewston said Asian men then 'cry racist without taking any responsibility', leaving a colleague - who was Asian himself - speechless and in shock, a professional conduct committee heard.
HEALTH
BBC

Moffat children's home paedophile faces lengthy jail term

A man who subjected children to "unspeakable" cruelty has been told to expect a lengthy jail sentence. A judge told Peter Harley, 77, "You are a thoroughly wicked individual" after he preyed on vulnerable boys at a now closed home in Moffat, Dumfriesshire. Harley had already been jailed for 15...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Son is ordered to hand over his dad's ashes to childhood nanny after she became his stepmum and revealed the pair had been having an affair for years

A man will have to hand over his father's ashes to his former nanny-turned-stepmother after losing a Supreme Court fight to keep them. The man's father died from Covid-19 related complications in October last year and was cremated after a funeral in November. While the man kept his father's ashes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Wigan deaths: Absconded double killer moved to secure jail

A double killer has been transferred to a higher security jail after absconding from an open prison for a second time. Darren Pilkington, 39, of Wigan, walked out of HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in May but was found in Horwich days later. He has been sentenced to an additional six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Richard Okorogheye death: Family reject apology from Met Police

The family of Richard Okorogheye has rejected an apology from the Met Police over failings in the handling of initial reports that he was missing. The body of the 19-year-old was found in Epping Forest, two weeks after he went missing from his home in west London, on 22 March 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man's fingerprints 'match those of US fugitive Nicholas Rossi'

A court has heard fingerprints taken from a man claiming to be a mistaken victim of extradition proceedings show he is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi. The man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday using the name Arthur Knight and denied threatening hospital staff two days earlier. The court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
577K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy