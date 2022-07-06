ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Dates to Look For on Golden Knights' 2022-23 Schedule

It's officially here.

The Vegas Golden Knights' 2022-23 season schedule was released on Wednesday.

Below are some of the more important dates for fans to note:

Season Opener (Oct. 11)

The first game of the Golden Knights' regular season will be on the road against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. PST. It will be the first of their four matchups against the division opponents, with the following matchups taking place on Dec. 27, Jan. 7, 2023, and April 6, 2023.

The two teams split the season series last season.

Home Opener (Oct. 13)

Vegas' home opener will be against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights only took one game of the three-game season series between the conference opponents last season.

Nevada Day (Oct. 28)

The Golden Knights will face the Anaheim Ducks at home on Friday, Oct. 28, which will also be Nevada Day, the state's annual holiday celebrating its admission to the union.

The matchup will be the first of three contests between the division rivals, with the succeeding games coming on Dec. 28 and Feb. 12.

Vegas swept last season's two-game series.

The Nevada Day game will be held at 3 p.m. PST.

Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 23)

The day before Thanksgiving, Vegas will host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. PST.

The Golden Knights swept the cross-conference opponents, 2-0, last season.

Bruce Cassidy's return to Boston (Dec. 5)

In what will be a bitter-sweet return to Boston for Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy, Vegas will take on the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. PST.

The team's split last season's series.

New Year's Eve (Dec. 31)

The Golden Knights' last game of 2022 will take place at home against the Nashville Predators at 12 p.m. PST.

Vegas took the season series, 2-1, last season.

First matchup against the defending champs (Jan. 2, 2023)

Vegas will take on the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche, on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. PST. The second game will be at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. PST.

Colorado won last season's series between the conference opponents, 2-1.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16, 2023)

The Golden Knights will host the Dallas Stars at 3 p.m. PST on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Vegas won last year's season series, 2-1.

Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12, 2023)

Vegas fans should be hoping to see their beloved Las Vegas Raiders playing on Super Bowl Sunday, but if that doesn't end up being the case, they can still watch their Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The game will be between its third game against Anaheim, as previously mentioned.

You can view the Golden Knights entire 2022-23 schedule on nhl.com/goldenknights.

