Argument over noisy fireworks, possible racial slur leads to Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument over fireworks and a possible racial slur led to a Monday afternoon Independence shooting.

Police said Nakki White, who is Black, and his girlfriend were arguing with a man over fireworks when at least two people heard the slur.

The court document states that one person told officers he heard a loud argument coming from the intersection of Dodgion and East Sea Avenue.

The trio was arguing on the passenger side of the victim's truck, and the man told police he heard a gunshot.

He looked out the window of his residence and saw the victim on the ground in a yard, the document states.

The Independence Police Department sent SWAT officers and an armored vehicle to a house in the block where the shooting occurred before a police negotiator convinced White to exit the house.

White's dreadlocks had been cut off while he was in the house.

He told detectives he got into an argument with his neighbor over fireworks, and the neighbor pointed a shotgun at White and yelled a racial slur.

White bought the gun for $500 on the street a few months ago.

He told police he kept only one bullet in the gun.

