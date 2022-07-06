ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Argument over noisy fireworks, possible racial slur leads to Independence shooting

By Steve Kaut
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument over fireworks and a possible racial slur led to a Monday afternoon Independence shooting.

Police said Nakki White, who is Black, and his girlfriend were arguing with a man over fireworks when at least two people heard the slur.

The court document states that one person told officers he heard a loud argument coming from the intersection of Dodgion and East Sea Avenue.

The trio was arguing on the passenger side of the victim's truck, and the man told police he heard a gunshot.

He looked out the window of his residence and saw the victim on the ground in a yard, the document states.

The Independence Police Department sent SWAT officers and an armored vehicle to a house in the block where the shooting occurred before a police negotiator convinced White to exit the house.

White's dreadlocks had been cut off while he was in the house.

He told detectives he got into an argument with his neighbor over fireworks, and the neighbor pointed a shotgun at White and yelled a racial slur.

White bought the gun for $500 on the street a few months ago.

He told police he kept only one bullet in the gun.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

