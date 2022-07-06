Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded more than $90k to patrons in June
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the month of June, Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded more than $90,000 to visitors.
The announcement came via a press release.
A full list of who won can be seen below:
- Lidia C. visiting from Arizona won $10,332 on Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkles.
- Jesus B. visiting from Texas won $16,253 on Raking The Bacon.
- Shelly F. visiting from Hawaii won $32,800 on 4 Card Keno.
- Robert S. visiting from Michigan won $10,549 on Lightening Link Pros.
- Kanyanach R. from Nevada won $10,336 on The Big Cheese Grand Progressive.
- Jesse M. visiting from California won $12,000 on Triple Star.
