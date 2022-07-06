ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded more than $90k to patrons in June

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
Treasure Island, or simply TI for short, is located in Las Vegas as seen in May 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During the month of June, Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded more than $90,000 to visitors.

The announcement came via a press release.

A full list of who won can be seen below:

  • Lidia C. visiting from Arizona won $10,332 on Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkles.
  • Jesus B. visiting from Texas won $16,253 on Raking The Bacon.
  • Shelly F. visiting from Hawaii won $32,800 on 4 Card Keno.
  • Robert S. visiting from Michigan won $10,549 on Lightening Link Pros.
  • Kanyanach R. from Nevada won $10,336 on The Big Cheese Grand Progressive.
  • Jesse M. visiting from California won $12,000 on Triple Star.

Treasure Island Las Vegas awarded major jackpots in the month of June. Visitors winning $10,000 or more during June, amid other significant wins, included:. Lidia C. visiting from Arizona won $10,332 on Solstice Celebration Triple Sparkles. Jesus B....
