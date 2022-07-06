ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County moves to change local gun control laws

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bl3Dp_0gWzsjAF00

DENVER (AP) — Over a year after Colorado was rocked by a shooting that left 10 people dead in a King Soopers supermarket, one county is proposing gun control ordinances that include raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and prohibiting the sale of assault weapons.

With gun control bills facing greater opposition in many statehouses and in Congress, the Democratic bastion of Boulder County, where the shooting took place, may soon join several other Colorado municipalities in taking gun control into their own hands.

“We had watched the Aurora shooting, we had watched Columbine, and then it happened in our neighborhood,” said county Commissioner Matt Jones, referring to the 2012 Aurora theater shooting and the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. “It’s all too prevalent.”

The restrictions go far beyond state and federal gun regulations and come as the nation mourns victims of a Fourth of July weekend shooting outside Chicago that added to the over 300 killing sprees nationwide since the beginning of 2022 , according to the Gun Violence Archive.

“It is deplorable that we can have this degree of gun violence,” said Commissioner Claire Levy after the panel tentatively endorsed the measures on Tuesday. “Ideally, there would be action at the national level and action at the state level, but in absence of that action, I think we need to do what we can.”

Not until last year was that possible in Colorado. In 2021, the Legislature, motivated by the Boulder shooting, joined at least eight other states in repealing a law that prevented local governments from passing gun ordinances more restrictive than state laws.

The five measures include limiting magazine capacity to 10 rounds instead of Colorado’s 15-round limit; extending the waiting period after purchasing firearms from three to 10 days; banning guns from county property and “sensitive places” such as bars; prohibiting firearms without serial numbers; and raising the minimum gun purchasing age from 18 to 21.

If the proposals pass, Boulder County will join other Colorado cities including Denver and Louisville in what some lawmakers hope to be a wave of local action across the state.

“It’s exactly what we intended when we passed the law,” said Stephen Fenberg, the Colorado Senate president who sponsored the 2021 bill. “It’s heartening.”

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, an affiliate of the National Association for Gun Rights, worries that the measures will infringe on residents’ right to protect themselves. Ray Hickman, a spokesperson for the organization, pointed to Chicago, which has strict gun laws but still suffers from a high homicide rate.

Hickman said that the group is considering its options to undermine the measures, which could include legal action. A public hearing on the proposals is set for Aug. 2.

The new regulations would build on state and federal law and only be enforceable within the county’s jurisdiction.

They were inspired in part by research from Giffords Law, a gun control advocacy group which helped some Colorado cities draft their own gun restrictions. Giffords Law found that while people aged 18-20 make up just 4% of the population, they commit 17% of known homicides.

Levy said that the measures are largely meant to tackle gun violence that often don’t make national headlines but represent the vast majority of gun-related death — homicides and suicides.

With roughly 45,000 gun deaths a year in the U.S., mass shootings — defined as the killings of four people or more — make up less than a fraction. Over half are suicides.

“It’s a very large problem,” said Levy, “and it’s not just the headline-grabbing, fame-seeking, enraged young men who want to kill as many people as they can.”

Nearly three years before the supermarket shooting by a man with an AR-15 style weapon, Boulder voted to ban assault weapons. The measure was blocked in court under the old Colorado law barring local officials from making their own gun laws.

Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in the shooting, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, launched the attack. He lived in the neighboring suburb of Arvada, where authorities say he passed a background check to legally buy a Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before the shooting.

Alissa’s prosecution has been on hold since December, when a judge ruled he was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Comments / 6

Related
KRDO

A new study breaks down where people in Colorado prisons come from

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition (CCJRC) and the Prison Policy Initiative released a report that provides an in-depth look at where people incarcerated in Colorado state prisons come from. The study, Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Colorado, includes local...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Why Denver's First Marijuana Delivery Service Shut Down

Cannabis delivery has been legal in Aurora and Denver for nearly a year now, but the ripple effect has been minimal. No other cities in the metro area have approved cannabis delivery since then, and fewer than thirty dispensaries between Aurora and Denver combined have partnered with delivery drivers. Local...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Choosing Big Labor over Colorado agriculture

Colorado’s family farms and ranches — forever fighting to stay afloat — apparently don’t face enough challenges to satisfy the Democrats who run our state legislature. So, last year, ruling Democrats heaped another burden on the people who provide all of us our food. They passed...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Columbine, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Colorado voters could decide whether to legalize psychedelic mushrooms this fall

A measure to legalize psychedelic mushrooms statewide is a step closer to the ballot after proponents submitted signatures to the Secretary of State’s office. If the state finds they have enough valid signatures, Coloradans can expect to vote on Initiative 58 — also known as the Natural Medicine Health Act — this November. Co-chief proponent Veronica Lightning Horse Perez said the campaign collected over 220,0000 signatures, giving them a cushion of about 100,000 above the minimum required.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claire Levy
lamarledger.com

Colorado takes over 106 oil, gas wells after crackdown on companies

State regulators are taking over a combined 106 wells from two oil and gas companies that faced several alleged violations and a total fine of $2.2 million. The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission voted to suspend the fine. But the commission revoked the ability of the companies, 31 Operating and Lasso Oil and Gas, to operate in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
ARVADA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Law#Politics State#Congress#Democratic#Columbine High School#The Gun Violence Archive#Legislature
97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver ramps up tobacco enforcement

Denver plans to add three positions in the Department of Public Health and Environment to enforce laws that keep cigarettes away from children. The city also plans to spend more than $600,000 on smoking cessation programs for ethnic minorities, LGBT people, and those with low incomes. According to the health department, these groups use tobacco more than other people.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Westword

Colorado Counties With a High COVID Rate Quadruple in Six Weeks

The number of Colorado counties currently registering elevated levels of COVID-19 under the original metric used by the state health department is more than four times higher than it was less than six weeks ago. On May 24, eight counties in the state were at Level Red on the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Rural Schools in Colorado Taking Security Into Their Own Hands

Cindy Bear, superintendent of the Park County School District, has always considered safety her top priority for the five public and three charter schools in her district. And for a long time, she says, their security systems were not adequate. The process of calling dispatch in order to get in...
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy