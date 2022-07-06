ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police to host listening sessions for suggestions on city's safety plan

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnqK4_0gWzsfdL00

It takes everyone to make a safer Milwaukee, and police want your input on just how to do that.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is holding listening sessions in every police district where they will look for suggestions about how they can better serve the public. It is all a part of the Community Policing Initiative that was implemented last year.

"I do feel that there is a lot of positive energy behind this," Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "And that if we have to do some redesigning, some recalibrating, I believe that we're gonna be fluid enough to have those conversations and see what we can do moving forward."

The first listening session will be July 23 at Marquette University's Eckstein Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a listening session scheduled every fourth Saturday.

If you are interested in attending, click here to sign up and learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, July 8 responded to at least two separate shootings. One man was killed and another was wounded, according to authorities. Teutonia and Silver Spring. Around 8:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and went to the hospital for treatment. 65th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Police#Marquette University
TMJ4 News

Sheboygan police seek suspect following July 4 shooting

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who they believe was involved in a July 4 shooting. Officials are looking for 22-year-old Lemarr T. Washington Jr. Sheboygan police believe he is responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on Monday. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee using city-owned lots to create healing spaces for residents

MILWAUKEE — A healing space is described as a place that evokes feelings of serenity, calm and relaxation. The City of Milwaukee launched its Healing Spaces Initiative last year in response to the isolation felt by city residents as a result of the pandemic. The goal is to use city-owned vacant lots to create the space, while also transforming blighted areas with benches, flowers, picnic tables and more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee's mayor says city can't afford to fund a gun buyback program

MILWAUKEE — Following the mass shooting at theJuly 4th Highland Park parade, Wisconsin leaders are looking into ways to curb gun violence. Police said the suspected shooter in the Highland Park attack, Robert E. Crimo III, contemplated carrying out another attack in Madison after his initial shooting. Dane County...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating homicide near 40th and Kaul

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's northside late Wednesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 40th St. and W. Kaul Ave. for a shooting. The 24-year-old victim died from his injuries on the scene. This investigation is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Cedarburg Police Department activates Safe Space alarm system

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Police Department announced it has activated its new Safe Space alarm system. The system was installed on the front doors of the police department. It allows for one-time access to the lobby of the police department and immediately notifies the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office of an emergency.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Horizon West condo break-ins; owners, neighbors concerned

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Owners say someone broke in to Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominium building – and may even be living there. "The back door was completely open," neighbor Dennis Unterbrink said. "Trash. Some cigarette butts and uneaten hamburgers." Something caught Unterbrink's eye in late June when he looked...
WAUKESHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy