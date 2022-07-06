Milwaukee police to host listening sessions for suggestions on city's safety plan

It takes everyone to make a safer Milwaukee, and police want your input on just how to do that.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is holding listening sessions in every police district where they will look for suggestions about how they can better serve the public. It is all a part of the Community Policing Initiative that was implemented last year.

"I do feel that there is a lot of positive energy behind this," Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "And that if we have to do some redesigning, some recalibrating, I believe that we're gonna be fluid enough to have those conversations and see what we can do moving forward."

The first listening session will be July 23 at Marquette University's Eckstein Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a listening session scheduled every fourth Saturday.

If you are interested in attending, click here to sign up and learn more.

