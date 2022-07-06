Bomb Threat At San Joaquin Delta College Proved Unfounded

STOCKTON (CBS13) — San Joaquin Delta College said the bomb threat emergency that left the Stockton campus evacuated on Wednesday has ended.

Delta College said district police received a call at around 3 p.m. from the Stockton Police Department who received a report that a bomb had been placed on campus.

A thorough search of the campus was underway but nothing was found.

Despite the emergency ending, the college said police are still investigating the threat.