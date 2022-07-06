ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Bomb Threat At San Joaquin Delta College Proved Unfounded

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEV5L_0gWzsdrt00

STOCKTON (CBS13) — San Joaquin Delta College said the bomb threat emergency that left the Stockton campus evacuated on Wednesday has ended.

Delta College said district police received a call at around 3 p.m. from the Stockton Police Department who received a report that a bomb had been placed on campus.

A thorough search of the campus was underway but nothing was found.

Despite the emergency ending, the college said police are still investigating the threat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)

Man dead after a hit-and-run crash in Modesto (Modesto, CA)Nationwide Report. On late Wednesday night, a man lost his life after possibly being struck by a vehicle in Modesto. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported a little before 11 p.m. at the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenues [...]
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Two Sacramento nightclubs to remain closed following deadly shooting

The owners of Mix Downtown and Park Ultra Lounge have decided to remain closed out of respect for five shooting victims and their traumatized employees, less than a week after the deadly downtown Sacramento shooting on L Street. In a social media post, the owners said the clubs would remain...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Education
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Education
CBS San Francisco

New evidence focuses Alexis Gabe investigators on Amador County location

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- New detailed evidence was released Thursday in the case of a missing woman from Oakley, Alexis Gabe. Her family has obtained handwritten directions penned by her alleged killer that possibly identify the location of her body.This is not the first time search crews have combed the Pioneer area in rural Amador County. While the Gabe's parents wouldn't disclose the details of the search, they shared the evidence that connects their daughter to the area.Pictures showing two crumpled pieces of paper investigators found while executing a search warrant have been released. The warrant was served at the...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Police#San Joaquin Delta College
ABC10

Stockton police investigating 3 homicides: What we know

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating three homicides that happened between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. The first happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Airport Way and Mormon Slough. According to the Stockton Police Department, a 40-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fox40

One killed in apparent hit-and-run in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said one person was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday night t the intersection of McHenry and Standiford Avenue. The police said officers responded to call just before 11 p.m. of a person “down in the roadway.”. According to police,...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Residents Evacuated In Electra Fire Rely On Law Enforcement To Protect Homes

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Hundreds of Amador County residents who were evacuated due to the Electra Fire are waiting to return to their homes, but many remain helpless if their homes are targeted by thieves. Steve Lilly and his wife are camping out in their SUV at the Italian Picnic Grounds, along Highway 49 north of Jackson, not knowing how their home in the small town of Clinton has fared in the Electra Fire. “The sheriff’s department, I think they do a pretty good job,” Lilly said. “They have their cars protecting there and their roadblock signs up. If somebody walked in,...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Police Officer Dies Of Complications From Heart Attack Suffered On Duty

DAVIS (CBS13) — An officer who served with the UC Davis Police Department for more than two decades died this week of complications resulting from a heart attack he suffered while on duty, officials said Thursday. Officer Walter Broussard (credit: UC Davis Police Department) UC Davis police said Officer Walter Broussard served on the force for more than 24 years. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said Broussard also served with them for seven years as a sheriff’s deputy. While at UC Davis, Officer Broussard took on various roles including, but not limited to, a defensive tactics instructor, hostage negotiation, field training officer, and K9 officer. “Walter will be remembered for being full of life, with a joke and a smile ready for all who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He is survived by his wife Mary Grace and his children,” UC Davis police said in a Facebook post.
DAVIS, CA
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident in Modesto

The Modesto Police Department is investigating a pedestrian accident fatality that occurred on the night of July 6, 2022. Bystanders found an injured man lying down in the road and contacted officials at approximately 10:50 p.m. to report the incident. Details on the Pedestrian Accident Fatality in Modesto. Officers responded...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Bodies of 3 men who saved child in water recovered, Rio Vista fire says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The bodies of the three men who went missing near Brannan Island were recovered Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department.  Fire officials told FOX40 they recovered the bodies around 5 p.m. Chris Morales, a friend of the three men, previously identified them to FOX40 as Guistillo Rivas, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy