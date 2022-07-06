ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

A mobile mural honoring 13 fallen marines, including Daegan Page, is unveiled in Omaha

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Wounded Warriors Family Support unveiled its tribute to the 13 service members who were killed in action during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

After the loss of Omaha native Cpl. Daegan Page, Wounded Warriors Family Support wanted to find a way to memorialize the heroes lost during that time; with the help of Artist Mickey Harris, they were able to do just that.

"This came to me in a dream. Believe it or not. I dreamed of our heroes of the past from the Revolutionary War, all the way up that have served, holding banners with them on them, celebrating their lives and their heroism and their service to our country,” said Harris

They hope to be able to bring the Bronco featuring Harris’ mural around to the hometowns of the others that were lost.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

The end of an era: VFW posts in Omaha metro are closing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We might be witnessing the end of an era. VFW posts in Omaha and across the country are closing their doors. VFW halls across the country were already struggling, then COVID hit and delivered a knockout punch. Over in Carter Lake at VFW Post 9661, there’s...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Hoppy Taco

The Hoppy Taco has you covered for fresh, delicious tacos, craft beers, and so much more. Located in Omaha's historic Dundee neighborhood, The Hoppy Taco features Mexican favorites and locally brewed craft beers. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Jose Flores at The Hoppy Taco to talk about...
3 News Now

Travels in the Heartland: Free and affordable Omaha area attractions that are light on the wallet

With gas prices rising and inflation impacting visits to the grocery store, people are looking for ways to save money, but still travel and have fun outings. Believe it or not, you don't need to travel far or spend much money to have fun experiences in the Omaha area. From local outdoor concerts to community festivals, there are plenty of activities that are free or affordable. Here is our look at things to check out during your Travels in the Heartland.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Frustration grows over west Omaha recycling center

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s growing frustration with an Omaha recycling site that has become a dumping ground. It’s the one at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn. “It looks pretty irresponsible to me,” said Taelyr Weekly of Elkhorn. Recycling bins are overflowing; trash bags are piled on top...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ceremony to mark 50th anniversary of historical marker at site of Steamboat Bertrand

OMAHA — Officials are celebrating the 50th anniversary of a historical marker that sits at the site of a sunken steamboat. The marker, installed in 1972, commemorates the Steamboat Bertrand Discovery Site near DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. The discovery site is on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River. Contents recovered from the boat remain on display.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Mural#American
1011now.com

LFR announces two new roles for department personnel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue has announced new roles for two department leaders. LFR says that Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil, one of the six on-duty battalion chiefs, has been promoted to lead the department’s Emergency Medical Services Division. This follows the retirement of Division Chief Roger...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Welcome to the Weekend - July 8, 2022

Elmwood Park – 411-1/2 N Elmwood Rd. July 8 - 10 – 8 p.m. (Activities at 6 p.m.) Omaha Community Playhouse – 6915 Cass St. July 8 – Jitterbugs’ Night Out at Eagles Ballroom (201 S. 24th St.) July 8 – Aubrey Logan at Holland...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Open Door Mission Beat the Heat drive hosts needed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week will be a bit cooler than what we’ve experienced in the metro the last few weeks, but there are still plenty of hot, humid days ahead. Some people don’t have the resources to stay cool, and the Open Door Mission needs the community’s help.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Web Extra: Wellness Check with Lotus House of Yoga

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In this week's Wellness Check web exclusive, 3 News Now anchor Vanessa Villafuerte gathers a few yoga moves you can do from the comfort of your home that are sure to alleviate and ease stress. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy