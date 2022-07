Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has been detained after a fatal shooting Wednesday on Panther Creek Road, according to Rutherford County sheriffs.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. when they found the victim, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Craig.

Crime scene detectives are gathering evidence at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. NewsChannel 5 will update as we know more.