The Arizona Science Center has an exhibit that features sloths, snakes & more

By Nicole Gutierrez
 2 days ago
If you haven’t checked out the “ Survival of the Slowest ” exhibit at The Arizona Science Center, you’ll want to head down there before it ends!

The exhibit showcases a variety of “slow” species who have learned to adapt and survive in our planet. Live snakes, tortoises, sloths, a hedgehog, iguana, and more are on display at the exhibit.

The exhibit is also available in English and Spanish.

Other than the different species on display, here’s what the “live” exhibit features:

  • There are daily presentations [12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.].
  • Animal care specialist: a team member that’s on site to answer questions from guests.
  • An opportunity to learn between warm- and cold-blooded species. Plus, you can “see the unique ways they hide from predators.”

IF YOU GO

  • Survival of the slowest ” is open until August 7, 2022.
  • Location: Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, Level 3, at the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]

COST

  • General Admission: $8.95
  • Children under 3 are free.
  • Member Admission: $6.95

