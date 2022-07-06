The Arizona Science Center has an exhibit that features sloths, snakes & more
If you haven’t checked out the “ Survival of the Slowest ” exhibit at The Arizona Science Center, you’ll want to head down there before it ends!
The exhibit showcases a variety of “slow” species who have learned to adapt and survive in our planet. Live snakes, tortoises, sloths, a hedgehog, iguana, and more are on display at the exhibit.
The exhibit is also available in English and Spanish.
Other than the different species on display, here’s what the “live” exhibit features:
- There are daily presentations [12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.].
- Animal care specialist: a team member that’s on site to answer questions from guests.
- An opportunity to learn between warm- and cold-blooded species. Plus, you can “see the unique ways they hide from predators.”
IF YOU GO
- “ Survival of the slowest ” is open until August 7, 2022.
- Location: Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, Level 3, at the Arizona Science Center [600 E. Washington St.]
COST
- General Admission: $8.95
- Children under 3 are free.
- Member Admission: $6.95
