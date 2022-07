AUSTIN, Texas - A new tool has been launched to help eligible low-income Texas homeowners and renters pay their utility bills. Texas homeowners and renters may submit an application for Texas Utility Help (TXUH) if their household income is at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, and they meet other eligibility criteria. For a family of four that is just more than $41,000.

