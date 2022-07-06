Man pleads guilty in 19-year-old's stabbing death at John F. Kennedy Park

File Photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday to their roles in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a fight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood more than three years ago.

Cesar Diaz-Vazquez, 21, and Daniel Valenzuela, 42, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter counts in connection with the April 8, 2019, stabbing of Orlando Montoya at Kennedy Neighborhood Park.

According to prosecutors, the killing stemmed from a separate argument earlier that day between Valenzuela and a group of teens. The groups decided to meet later for a fight at the park a few blocks away.

Though Montoya was not present for the initial argument, he was at the park when the fight broke out and was stabbed during a skirmish with Diaz- Vazquez, who was 18 at the time.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Diaz- Vazquez is set to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison following his plea to voluntary manslaughter, with a knife-use allegation. Valenzuela, who prosecutors say armed himself with a screwdriver for the melee at the park, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault, and will be sentenced to eight years in prison.