ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Man pleads guilty in 19-year-old's stabbing death at John F. Kennedy Park

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WdHv_0gWzsTzV00
File Photo

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday to their roles in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man during a fight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood more than three years ago.

Cesar Diaz-Vazquez, 21, and Daniel Valenzuela, 42, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter counts in connection with the April 8, 2019, stabbing of Orlando Montoya at Kennedy Neighborhood Park.

According to prosecutors, the killing stemmed from a separate argument earlier that day between Valenzuela and a group of teens. The groups decided to meet later for a fight at the park a few blocks away.

Though Montoya was not present for the initial argument, he was at the park when the fight broke out and was stabbed during a skirmish with Diaz- Vazquez, who was 18 at the time.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Diaz- Vazquez is set to be sentenced to 12 years in state prison following his plea to voluntary manslaughter, with a knife-use allegation. Valenzuela, who prosecutors say armed himself with a screwdriver for the melee at the park, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and assault, and will be sentenced to eight years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 5 San Diego

Two more arrests made in 2021 Emerald Hills homicide

SAN DIEGO — Two more arrests were made in connection to the 2021 murder of a woman who was found dead in her car near a San Diego park, San Diego Police Department announced Friday. Jaylen Thomas, 20, and Lloyd Dozier, 22, were both arrested Thursday on suspicion of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
NBC San Diego

Man Who Came to Woman's Aid on MTS Bus Pleads Not Guilty in Passenger's Death

A man who allegedly caused fatal injuries to another passenger aboard an MTS bus in downtown San Diego pleaded not guilty Tuesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge. Edward Hilbert, 55, is accused in the April 30, 2022, death of 28-year-old Anthony Mcgaffe, who died about an hour after police say they were called in response to "a violent disturbance" aboard a bus in the area of 1400 F St.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

2 arrested for DUI in Chula Vista over Independence Day weekend

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Of the more than 2,000 drivers that passed through the sobriety checkpoint last weekend two drivers were arrested for DUI, police said Friday. The Chula Vista Police Department conducted a driving under the influence checkpoint at 1400 block of East H Street from 6 p.m. to midnight on July 1.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Park#Violent Crime
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Police Departments Updates

On June 30, a man got into an argument with the owner of Tire Four Less at 1048 East Valley Parkway. The man was able to get inside a back room and take about $300-$400 of cash. He then pushed the owner out of his way when he tried to stop him. The man’s girlfriend was at the business with him and helped stop employees from calling 911. Police Officers, with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff’s Helicopter, ASTREA, located the pair near their home and were arrested without any further issues. On her trip to jail, the woman decided that she did not wish to go to jail. She was brought to Palomar Medical Center for possible medical issues and began biting, punching, and kicking officers. She was then charged with violently resisting officers, on top of her robbery and conspiracy charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Uniformed police officers to march in San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Police officers and other law enforcement officers will be allowed to march in the San Diego Pride parade. This comes two years after organizers banned uniformed officers from participating in the event. "I'm gonna be happy, just turned up," said San Diego Police Officer “Kiki” Coston....
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy