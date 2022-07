The world of streaming entertainment is getting pretty tough to break into. As providers like Netflix are cancelling series such as Archive 81 after only one season, viewers could be finding it harder than ever to get attached to what could be their next favorite show. Sadly, the library of Amazon Prime shows has just suffered its own loss, as the J.K. Simmons/Sissy Spacek sci-fi drama Night Sky has just been cancelled with merely eight episodes to its name.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO