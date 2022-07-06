ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Explainer - Inflation to nuclear power: What's at stake in Japan's election

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9Dwc_0gWzryC700

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan will vote in upper house elections on Sunday that have implications for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and his ability to push through legislation.

Following are some details about why the poll matters and some main policy issues:

WHY IS THE ELECTION IMPORTANT?

While the upper house is the less powerful of the parliament's two chambers, the vote is a gauge of support for the ruling bloc. If the LDP wins by a solid margin, as the polls suggest, Kishida would be able to consolidate control of the party with three years to drive through legislation before another election has to be held.

A setback for the government could expose Kishida to challenges from rivals in the factious LDP.

ALL ABOUT INFLATION?

Rising prices are the key issue. Global commodity prices have been rising and a sliding yen has in turn driven up fuel, electricity and food costs. Voters are sensitive to even tiny price increases because of years of deflation and flat wages.

The government has rolled out 2.7 trillion yen ($20 billion) in extra budget to help. That includes plans to soften the blow from oil prices via subsidies to gasoline wholesalers and other measures.

The extra budget will be funded by bonds, which could put more pressure on public debt already more than twice the size of gross domestic product (GDP). Kishida has signalled readiness to take further steps, but hasn't given details.

DEFENCE

Kishida has promised to "substantially" increase defence spending in response to what he sees as fragile security in the region. Japan is chiefly worried about China's growing might, concerns that have been given a new urgency by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida has not said how much the defence budget will increase in the next fiscal year or how any big increase will be funded. The defence budget this fiscal year is 5.4 trillion yen, less than a quarter of what China spends.

In its election manifesto, the LDP has called for defence spending to double to 2% of GDP, which would be on par with the minimum level North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members have pledged to spend.

Opinion polls show almost two-thirds of voters support bolstering the military.

NUCLEAR RESTART

Soaring energy prices and the threat of power shortages during a recent heatwave have boosted expectations the government will restart some of the dozens of nuclear reactors idled after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Japan gets most of its primary energy needs from crude oil, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounts for more than a third of its electricity production. LNG supply has been complicated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Only 10 of Japan's nuclear reactors are operational, compared with 54 before 2011. Kishida has said Japan must make "better use" of nuclear energy. Last month, he said Japan would make the "greatest possible" use of nuclear power as long as safety was secured.

THE CONSTITUTION

Revising the constitution, specifically the war-renouncing Article 9, has long been a goal of conservatives who view the U.S.-drafted document as out of touch with today's needs.

A strong showing by the LDP, its Komeito junior coalition partner and smaller, right-wing opposition parties, such as the Japan Innovation Party, which is seen gaining ground, could create momentum for constitutional change.

The public has traditionally been skittish about revision, although the crisis in Ukraine has bolstered support for more muscular defence.

Kishida, who hails from Hiroshima, the first city to ever suffer an atomic bombing, was on the more dovish side of the LDP, but has since tacked rightwards.

He said parts of the constitution may have elements that "are outdated and lacking" and hoped discussion on revising it could proceed.

THE CENTRAL BANK

The search for the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor is likely to intensify after the election. The incumbent, Haruhiko Kuroda, will end his second five-year term in April.

Kishida's choice is likely to determine whether the bank will stay on a dovish course or change tack after years of ultra-easy policy that has now weighed on the yen and drawn fire from the public as prices rise.

Two people seen as top candidates are incumbent deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya, who masterminded many of the BOJ's stimulus measures, and former deputy governor, Hiroshi Nakaso, who has hinted the bank's near-term focus should be on ending Kuroda's stimulus.

($1 = 135.5100 yen)

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Tim Kelly and Leika Kihara; Editing by David Dolan, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Person
Fumio Kishida
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Inflation#Nuclear Reactors#Gas Prices#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy