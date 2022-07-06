City of Newton questioning if it should disband police department

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 8, 2022, that on July 6, deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a business on South Huntington Street in Sulphur, Louisiana, in reference to an internal theft. During the initial investigation, the complainant informed deputies that one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had used a company credit card for personal purposes. Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021, according to the preliminary investigation.

