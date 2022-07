CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit operations will be impacted by street closures during the Tuesday, July 12 Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo Parade. The fixed-route LINK buses will begin their normal routes at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will be able to complete their first round, Casper Area Transit said in a press release. When buses depart from the Beech Street Transfer Station at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they will make scheduled stops but will deviate to Fifth and Beech Street on their return to the Transfer Station at 8:30 a.m., if traffic allows.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO