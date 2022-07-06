ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Name of man found in Spokane River released

KREM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man was identified as 30-year-old...

www.krem.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Family asking for information after man’s body found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man found dead in the Spokane River last month is asking the public’s help for information, as they search for answers about how he died. Shayne LaMonica was identified by the medical examiner last week, but his autopsy wasn’t able to determine an exact cause or manner of death.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot and injured in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Spokane Valley Police are now investigating whether these...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Can’t stop thinking about what he went through’: Sister pleads for answers after brother’s body was found in Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shayne Lamonica was found dead in the Spokane River with few clues on how he ended up there and what caused his death. His sister says all she thinks about is how her brother could leave his apartment and end up dead in the river. Someone spotted his body on June 19, and since then, investigators still...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man causes over $10,000 in damages, charged with two counts of hit and run

DEER PARK, Wash. – A Deer Park woman woke up to the sounds of her neighbor screaming, ‘Your horses are out!’ Little did she know, the situation was far wilder. "It looks like he launched up and over the highway, there are no marks of him stopping whatsoever," Brittney Schupman who owns the land said. As some were sleeping off independence celebrations, Schupman woke up to"Our neighbor, the next morning at about 6 a.m. hollering that our horses were out," she said. "We thought maybe the fireworks had spooked them but then come further investigation we realized that there was a car that had gone through the fences." All over her property, a chaotic scene showing what really happened. "He hit the corner of that, hit the golf cart, hit that post. He didn’t hit that fire pit, he hit my other fire pit. And he hits all three of my septic pipe tips," she said. Seen on these cameras, are horses escaping their corals, and a white Hyundai leaving the scene. "We literally fixed the fences last night," she said. The suspect barreled through acres of land, 6 fences… "I mean you can see it’s toast," she said. …narrowly missing the Schupman’s horses before finally fleeing. "I asked somebody, do you think he would have stopped if he would have hit a horse, they’re like, they went through 6 fences and didn’t stop so… that to me that is the most uncomfortable feeling to know that nothing was safe," she said. Thankfully no one was injured but Schupman said he not only damaged the land but a utility trailer, golf cart, her daughter’s ATV and the property’s septic lines. The damage, she says is in the thousands. And with no apology from the driver, she’s left cleaning up the mess. "Half of his car in a wheelbarrow of destruction," she said. Luckily, a license plate was found on the scene and deputies were able to piece together who the suspect was. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the alleged driver Allen Skoog told them he drove off the road because he was swerving a deer. Skoog told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after swerving off the road. He is facing two counts of hit and run unattended. He’s due in court on July 14th.
#Spokane River
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Ash Street in Spokane closed after pedestrian was hit and killed

SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Police say Ash street will be closed from Rowan avenue to Queen avenue until most likely 6:00 AM while Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators work the scene of an Auto Pedestrian collision that resulted in a fatality. The pedestrian was hit around 3:00...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Ash Street resident gives details on Tuesday’s hit-and-run

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a weekend full of crime in Spokane, as one woman was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday morning, just hours after the Fourth of July celebrations. “It’s kind of a creepy feeling, somebody died right in front of my house,” Ash Street...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

SVPD arrest suspect in connection with theft investigation, recover stolen cars, guns, Gatling Gun

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU), assisted by Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies, located a suspect in connection with ongoing theft investigations. The suspect was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges. Multiple stolen and suspected stolen vehicles and guns, along with a slew of other property, were recovered. Additional...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Bear breaks into Sandpoint mans vehicle

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Residents near Schweitzer Mountain are experiencing car prowlers, but the prowlers are not who you might think. Christopher Josepheson, who’s lived near Schwietzer for 30 years, woke up to his car broken into last week. It was not by a human, but by a bear.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Person shot in the head in downtown Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– A person was shot in the head inside a downtown Spokane apartment early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Plaza apartments on N. Howard. Spokane Police said they had to force their way into the building. One person was detained...
SPOKANE, WA
knkx.org

Judge acquits caregiver in 2019 vinegar death in Spokane

A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of third degree felony assault. Fikirte T. Aseged, 44, mistakenly gave cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson, who later died. Aseged showed no reaction...

