Name of man found in Spokane River released

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man found dead in the Spokane River last month is asking the public’s help for information, as they search for answers about how he died. Shayne LaMonica was identified by the medical examiner last week, but his autopsy wasn’t able to determine an exact cause or manner of death.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating an early morning Spokane Valley shooting. Police were first called to the area of 4th Ave and Havana St for reports of an armed man chasing two other men. Shortly after, officers received another report of a man shot nearby. He was taken to the hospital. Spokane Valley Police are now investigating whether these...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone inside a South Hill home escaped safely when it caught fire Thursday morning. The house is near W Comstock Ct and S. Jefferson St. The fire started in a garage and spread to the house. The garage is a total loss. The cause of the...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man armed with a knife was taken into police custody outside of the House of Charity in downtown Spokane. Spokane Police officers used non-lethal force to take him into custody. S. Browne Street was temporarily closed between Riverside and W 2nd Ave, but has since...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Shayne Lamonica was found dead in the Spokane River with few clues on how he ended up there and what caused his death. His sister says all she thinks about is how her brother could leave his apartment and end up dead in the river. Someone spotted his body on June 19, and since then, investigators still...
DEER PARK, Wash. – A Deer Park woman woke up to the sounds of her neighbor screaming, ‘Your horses are out!’ Little did she know, the situation was far wilder. "It looks like he launched up and over the highway, there are no marks of him stopping whatsoever," Brittney Schupman who owns the land said. As some were sleeping off independence celebrations, Schupman woke up to"Our neighbor, the next morning at about 6 a.m. hollering that our horses were out," she said. "We thought maybe the fireworks had spooked them but then come further investigation we realized that there was a car that had gone through the fences." All over her property, a chaotic scene showing what really happened. "He hit the corner of that, hit the golf cart, hit that post. He didn’t hit that fire pit, he hit my other fire pit. And he hits all three of my septic pipe tips," she said. Seen on these cameras, are horses escaping their corals, and a white Hyundai leaving the scene. "We literally fixed the fences last night," she said. The suspect barreled through acres of land, 6 fences… "I mean you can see it’s toast," she said. …narrowly missing the Schupman’s horses before finally fleeing. "I asked somebody, do you think he would have stopped if he would have hit a horse, they’re like, they went through 6 fences and didn’t stop so… that to me that is the most uncomfortable feeling to know that nothing was safe," she said. Thankfully no one was injured but Schupman said he not only damaged the land but a utility trailer, golf cart, her daughter’s ATV and the property’s septic lines. The damage, she says is in the thousands. And with no apology from the driver, she’s left cleaning up the mess. "Half of his car in a wheelbarrow of destruction," she said. Luckily, a license plate was found on the scene and deputies were able to piece together who the suspect was. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the alleged driver Allen Skoog told them he drove off the road because he was swerving a deer. Skoog told deputies he doesn’t remember anything after swerving off the road. He is facing two counts of hit and run unattended. He’s due in court on July 14th.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jessie Demery doesn’t look 24. She wears braces, has a face that belongs in high school and displays a playful spirit. So some are surprised to see her behind the wheel with Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises. A few have asked if she’s old enough to drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The trial of a man who allegedly shot two people in December at a Post Falls gas station before going on a crime spree will begin Monday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Tisen W. Sterkel, 32, of Oldtown, is charged...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cars, ATVs and other equipment is in custody. Spokane Valley deputies developed probable cause to charge 42-year-old Joshua Burland in two different cases. Deputies say he had a confirmed misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Burland was...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The maiden voyage of Brooke's Seaplane with No Limits Aviation's Shane Rogers at the helm will take flight Thursday, July 14, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "I am giddy, actually. I am literally giddy," Rogers said Wednesday in his office...
SPOKANE, Wash – Spokane Police say Ash street will be closed from Rowan avenue to Queen avenue until most likely 6:00 AM while Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators work the scene of an Auto Pedestrian collision that resulted in a fatality. The pedestrian was hit around 3:00...
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a weekend full of crime in Spokane, as one woman was struck by a car and killed early Tuesday morning, just hours after the Fourth of July celebrations. “It’s kind of a creepy feeling, somebody died right in front of my house,” Ash Street...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Someone was shot in the face Tuesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department. Police said it happened at the Coeur d'Alene Plaza Apartments on N. Howard Street. They received the report around 4:30 a.m. Officers reportedly forced their way into the building and found two males,...
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU), assisted by Spokane Valley Patrol Deputies, located a suspect in connection with ongoing theft investigations. The suspect was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges. Multiple stolen and suspected stolen vehicles and guns, along with a slew of other property, were recovered. Additional...
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Residents near Schweitzer Mountain are experiencing car prowlers, but the prowlers are not who you might think. Christopher Josepheson, who’s lived near Schwietzer for 30 years, woke up to his car broken into last week. It was not by a human, but by a bear.
SPOKANE, Wash.– A person was shot in the head inside a downtown Spokane apartment early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the Coeur d’Alene Plaza apartments on N. Howard. Spokane Police said they had to force their way into the building. One person was detained...
A former caregiver charged in connection with the 2019 poisoning death of a developmentally disabled woman has been acquitted of third degree felony assault. Fikirte T. Aseged, 44, mistakenly gave cleaning vinegar instead of colonoscopy prep medicine to her 64-year-old client Marion Wilson, who later died. Aseged showed no reaction...
Comments / 1