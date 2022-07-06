ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia monument bombed after candidate called it ‘satanic,’ called for demolition

By JEFF AMY ASSOCIATED PRESS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument...

Georgia monument that some called satanic damaged by bomb

ELBERTON, Ga. (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic was bombed before dawn on Wednesday, damaging one of four granite panels that some people dubbed “America’s Stonehenge.”. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was...
Georgia's Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
24-year-old Georgia man sentenced in Jan. 6 riot case

ATLANTA — A 24-year-old Georgia man will spend the next 12 months on probation, with the first two months to be served on home confinement while wearing a monitoring device for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras sentenced Benjamin Torre of Dawsonville...
History reveals mystique, mystery behind Georgia Guidestones

ELBERTON, Ga. — A part of the mysterious and controversial Georgia Guidestones wasdamaged by "unknown individuals" in an explosion Wednesday morning, according to GBI. It was later demolished for what officials called safety reasons. The story has generated a lot of questions and controversy about just what the granite...
WATCH: Person leaving explosives at Georgia Guidestones caught on camera

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion. GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning...
Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
Georgia Guidestones some called “satanic” destroyed for safety reasons, GBI says

UPDATE (7/7/2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Georgia Guidestones were completely destroyed Thursday for safety reasons. ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an explosion destroyed the Georgia Guidestones Wednesday near Elbert County. According to the GBI, an explosive device detonated around 4 a.m. Elberton County Sheriff’s Office […]
VIDEO: Georgia Guidestones monument partially destroyed

Aerial footage shows the destruction at the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County after an explosive device was detonated early Wednesday morning. Dustin Jon-Bryant Ayers captured drone footage of the aftermath of an explosive device detonated at the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County. Deputies investigating 'extensive damage' to Upstate church. Updated:...
What did the Georgia Guidestones say?

The destruction of the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton by unknown individuals has caused a spike in interest in the fallen monument. A once obscure, relatively unknown monument in the middle of nowhere, has now garnered national attention. The monument was erected in 1980 and the origins are technically unknown,...
Alabama technician dies due to falling communications tower

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The Alabama Forestry Commission released the identity of a communications technician that died while helping to remove a tower, according to Communications & Public Relations Manager Elishia Ballentine. Brett Savage, 36, of Deetsville, died on July 6 in Washington County, Georgia. Savage was aiding a crew in removing a communications tower when […]
