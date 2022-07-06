Georgia monument bombed after candidate called it ‘satanic,’ called for demolition
By JEFF AMY ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic and that others have dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was bombed before dawn on Wednesday in an attack that turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument...
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor reacted to what law enforcement are calling an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, which Taylor promised to "rid" the state of during her campaign. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an explosion damaged a controversial Georgia landmark on Wednesday. The...
ELBERTON, Ga. — A part of the mysterious and controversial Georgia Guidestones wasdamaged by "unknown individuals" in an explosion Wednesday morning, according to GBI. It was later demolished for what officials called safety reasons. The story has generated a lot of questions and controversy about just what the granite...
ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion. GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning...
ELBERTON, Ga. — UPDATE: JULY 6. The GBI has released more surveillance video of the Georgia Guidestones prior to the explosion. The video shows a suspect leaving an explosion prior to leaving the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released video showing both the explosion and a suspect vehicle...
Aerial footage shows the destruction at the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County after an explosive device was detonated early Wednesday morning. Dustin Jon-Bryant Ayers captured drone footage of the aftermath of an explosive device detonated at the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County. Deputies investigating 'extensive damage' to Upstate church. Updated:...
The destruction of the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton by unknown individuals has caused a spike in interest in the fallen monument. A once obscure, relatively unknown monument in the middle of nowhere, has now garnered national attention. The monument was erected in 1980 and the origins are technically unknown,...
ATLANTA — It was probably one of Georgia’s strangest attractions — the Georgia Guidestones. The stone structure sat on a 5-acre plot along Highway 77, about eight miles north of Elberton. According to the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce, the plot of land is the highest point in the county.
