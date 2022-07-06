ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Over 500 swimmers will swim at the VISD Aquatics Center for regional meet

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas — The VISD Aquatics Center is going to host the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation for region 16 swim meet. Starting Saturday July 9 and continuing through July 10, the TAAF Region...

www.crossroadstoday.com

thebendmag.com

Things to Do In and Around Corpus Christi this Weekend: July 8-10

Pack your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and drinks because the 2022 Bay Jammin’ Concert & Cinema Series continues this Friday with a screening of Encanto at 7:30 p.m. Moviegoers can enjoy a summer evening at Cole Park Amphitheater with a family-friendly film underneath the stars. Shop and dine under...
mysoutex.com

Library visitors get up close and personal with reptiles

The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library hosted its second guest performance of the summer, The Texas Zoo Mob Mingle out of Victoria. Educator Desiray Almaraz displayed a variety of reptiles including a female bald python named Angel. Kids of all ages were able to learn where each of the reptiles originated from, their habitat structure and their camouflage skills.
BEE COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Huge Shark Caught Off of Pier in Port Aransas

I love a great fishing story, well actually, a shark story! This picture was posted to social media by Christopher Cls Smith and it shows a group of anglers reeling in a shark to the Keepers Port Aransas Fishing Pier. . Chris refers to this as "the craziest thing I've ever seen on a fishing pier,"
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!. My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:. In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi animal activists call for city to do more regarding strays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dog rescuers are voicing their concerns as Coastal Bend shelters and rescues reach capacity, forcing them to turn away animals. Elizabeth Lilly, with Kanines & Kitties said there's about 10,000 dogs transported to northern states and Canada from South Texas alone. Lilly and Keri Morales, who is a local animal activist, said they want city leaders to act.
KDAF

South Texas resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew the month of July could be so lucky? A resident of South Texas would definitely vouch for that claim. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Victoria claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million from the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. That ticket was purchased at Walden’s Mini Mart on Moody Street in Victoria.
KIII 3News

48 pounds of narcotics seized near Bishop

BISHOP, Texas — Nueces County law enforcement officials seized 48 pounds of narcotics during a traffic stop near Bishop on Wednesday, according to Nueces County Precinct 3 Constable Jimmy Rivera. Editor's Note: The above video is from related coverage on Nueces County Criminal Interdiction unit. Officials with the Nueces...
Gonzales Inquirer

Four dead, one injured in fatal I-10 crash

Interstate 10 eastbound in Gonzales County was shutdown for more than 11 hours after a fatal crash was reported, Wednesday, July 6. The accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near the city Waelder, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rueben San Miguel and involved three truck-tractors with semi-trailers and three passenger vehicles.
KIII 3News

Bee County, DPS investigates bailout near Highway 181

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County deputies along with Department of Public Safety troopers are looking for suspects involved in a bailout on Highway 181 near the sewer plant. Police said about six people ran into the brush. A second vehicle, a gray Ford pickup truck was reported passing...
KIII 3News

One dead in morning crash on FM 666

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was killed and another was taken to a South Texas hospital after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The accident happened after the driver of the car was heading south on the 5900 block of F.M. 666 and for an unknown reason, left the roadway, went into a ditch and crashed into a pole, DPS officials on scene said.
