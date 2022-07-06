ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police: Man posed as a petitioner before allegedly shoplifting, assaulting employee at Oklahoma City department store

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma man posing as a petitioner to gather signatures to legalize recreational marijuana allegedly used the moment to shoplift an Oklahoma City department store and assault an employee.

It happened at an event to support legalized marijuana held June 28 outside the Kohl’s located on Northwest Passage. That event ended with a call for police to hunt down a shoplifting suspect.

OK representative’s spouse drops protective orders against OCPA

“It turns out he had been to that Kohl’s before and had some problems there,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Colton Mejia spent hours collecting signatures with the Outreach Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nob4b_0gWzpLHY00
Colton Mejia, Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center
Arson investigators looking into OKC house fire

That’s when police say he left the group and walked into Kohls.

“He walked into the store, began shoplifting clothing items and some shoes,” said Knight.

Court documents reveal that Mejia chose men’s workout gear “as well as Nike shoes” and “stuffed all the items in a black backpack.”

“He was confronted by a store employee, who he punched and then ran out of the store,” said Knight.

Members of the petition team didn’t hesitate to help. They provided the police with his full name.

Driver points officers to drugs stashed in doors of vehicle during Del City traffic stop

The information led them to his mother’s home in southwest OKC where he was hiding under a bed.

“His mother told officers he was in there,” said Knight. “They found him hiding inside the residence. He was taken into custody. At that point, the stolen items were recovered and returned to the store.”

The campaign that supports recreational marijuana released told KFOR Mejia only worked a handful of hours. Before the incident, he had left the signature collection group and was not seen again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Arrested In NW OKC Homicide

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police confirm. Police said Eric Butler, 51, shot Otis Butler, 48, after an altercation at a residence near Northwest 63rd Street and North Meridian Avenue, which is just south of the Northwest Expressway.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect Arrested Following Weekend Homicide In SW OKC

A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash that involved a stolen vehicle near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. The driver of the stolen vehicle,...
KOCO

Suspect in deadly Norman shooting expected in court

NORMAN, Okla. — A suspect involved in a shootout involving a police officer that resulted in a person's death earlier this year in Norman is expected in court Friday. On Jan. 20, Norman police were called to arrest a suspect accused of shooting two people, killing one. They found the suspect in an alley in the 300 block of East Comanche Street, near Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KFOR

Police: Man arrested for murder after shooting alleged car thief

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been taken into custody after allegedly killing a reported car thief. Around 7:30 p.m. on July 3, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of S.W. 59th and S. Francis Ave. on a multi-vehicle crash. When police arrived at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#City Police#Marijuana#The Outreach Team#Kohls#Nike
KOCO

Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing brother in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his brother during an altercation Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a domestic shooting on Northwest 58th Street between Vermont and Tulsa avenues. Authorities said they learned family members were involved in an altercation, and a man shot his brother.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Event Center Parking Lot Is Site of One Fatality

A 20-year-old woman was killed over the weekend at a shooting on the parking lot of an event center on NE 36th Street and N. Prospect Avenue, and a second victim showed up at a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. In a separate homicide, occurring also during the weekend, an elderly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOCO

Police search for person who opened fire at Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a person they say opened fire at an Oklahoma City home early Wednesday morning. Authorities told KOCO 5 that someone walked up to a home near Southwest 44th Street and May Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. and opened fire using a rifle and a handgun. Police said the shots hit the home several times.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy