Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson Didn’t Want To Film Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And Had No Interest In Being A Part Of The Group

By Angie G
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley are still going after eachother following their appearances on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. These two didn’t get off on the right foot, to say the least. Vicki came on the show without a WooHoo in sight. She was fresh off a break-up from Steve Lodge, touting an anti-vaccine position in a house full of Covid losses, and generally poo-pooing the infamous Bluestone Manor. Dorinda on the other hand, was the hostess doing the mostest.

During a Twitter Space chat with People, Dorinda and Jill Zarin revealed that Vicki was about as glum as her edit made it seem. “She started right at the gate,” Dorinda said during the chat. “She came in not really wanting to be there before the gates even opened!”

Dorinda took Vicki’s snap reaction to her Berkshire home to heart. “I took it very personally when she came in and said, ‘Oh my God, what do you do here? Where are we? What do we do here?'” she recalled. But watching the show back has given Dor some perspective.

Said Dorinda, “I didn’t realize that that was not really about me. So that made me feel better because I took it personally but after I watched the episode, I was like, ‘Wow before she even got to my front door, she was already in that state.'”

Jill chimed in to remind everyone Vicki had been dumped by “a guy she loved to death as she was getting on the airplane.” Except, not quite. The failed politication had been living in Vicki’s second home in Puerto Vallarta, alone, for weeks on end. During the three opening episodes of the new RHUGT season, Vicki reveals she and Steve hadn’t been intimate for thirteen months! “She was in her own love bubble by herself!” added Jill.

Dorinda continues to believe the break up had nothing to do with Vicki’s downer attitude. “It wasn’t just that,” she said. “There wasn’t a lot of enthusiasm to even do stuff or be part of the group. She kind of changed around when we got to the bourbon dinner [in episode 4]… but it wasn’t just about the breakup.”

“Listen, we’re all going through s—, but we signed up for this,” Dorinda added. “We knew what we were doing.”

TELL US – ARE YOU TEAM VICKI OR TEAM DORINDA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

Comments / 14

PatP73
2d ago

I agree Vicki came in with a bad attitude! If the breakup was that hard on her, she should have bowed out of the show. She just made everyone miserable!

Reply
5
