ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers put Chris Taylor (fractured foot) on IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db1qr_0gWzp9m500

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured left foot.

The injury occurred Saturday and Taylor sat out Sunday’s game. He returned to the starting lineup Monday but left that game early with discomfort. An X-ray on Tuesday revealed a small fracture in his left foot.

The Dodgers activated infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry and left-hander Caleb Ferguson from the injured list, and optioned right-hander Ryan Pepiot back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Taylor, 31, heads to the IL for the first time this season and the second time in his career. He’s batting .238 with 19 doubles, six homers and 27 RBIs in 74 games.

McKinstry, 27, returns after being placed on the IL on June 28 with neck stiffness. He’s batting .143 with a homer and two RBIs in six games.

Ferguson, 25, missed 15 games with left forearm tendonitis. He didn’t give up an earned run in six relief appearances for the Dodgers after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Pepiot, 24, recorded his first career major league win in his fourth career start Tuesday night, tossing five innings, allowing one run and striking out a career-high six in the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Grand slams by Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks punctuate Yanks’ 16-0 romp

Aaron Judge belted a grand slam for his 30th homer and Aaron Hicks also hit a grand slam Wednesday as the visiting New York Yankees pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 for a split of their two-game series. Luis Severino (5-3) allowed four hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and...
HeySoCal

Dodgers scout Mike Brito, who signed Fernando Valenzuela, dead at 87

Dodgers scout Mike Brito, best known for discovering Fernando Valenzuela in 1979 when he was an 18-year-old pitching in the Mexican League, died Thursday at age 87, the team announced. Brito was a catcher in the Washington Senators’ minor league system from 1955-61, reaching the Triple-A level and later played...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

WNBA World Reacts To Skylar Diggins-Smith Trade Rumors

Major changes could be on the horizon for the Phoenix Mercury. According to Howard Megdal, the team has "explored" trading Skylar Diggins-Smith. In 21 games this season, Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.1 points and 5.0 assists. From a production standpoint, she has been just fine. That being said, Diggins-Smith has clashed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Caleb Ferguson
The Spun

Report Suggests What Could Be Holding Up Lakers, Kyrie Irving Trade

Kyrie Irving wants to play with the Lakers, according to multiple reports. Better yet, the Lakers want him. So what's the holdup?. Brad Turner told NBA insider Marc Stein this week that the Brooklyn Nets are refusing to trade Irving before anything happens with Kevin Durant. In other words, a...
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Colorado Rockies#Fracture#Il#The Los Angeles Dodgers
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Wednesday night

Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Sportsnaut

Astros ask Justin Verlander to seal series win over Royals

Halfway through their latest attempt at utilizing a six-man rotation, the Houston Astros aren’t quite getting the results they’d longed for. The Astros hope ace Justin Verlander can end their string of bumpy starts on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals.
Sportsnaut

Longtime blueliner Bryan Marchment dies at 53

Former first-round pick and longtime NHL defenseman Bryan Marchment died suddenly, the San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday. He was 53. The club did not release a cause of death. Marchment, a scout for the Sharks for the last 15 years, was in Montreal for the NHL draft. He spent parts of six seasons with the Sharks as a player, his longest tenure with any team in his well-traveled career.
SAN JOSE, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy