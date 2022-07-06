Urgent recall for popular Coles product sold throughout Australia - and it applies to every one of the items sold in the past 12 months

An urgent recall has been issued for Coles tomato paste sold in the past 12 months after the popular pantry item contained an unlisted ingredient that carried an allergy risk.

The major supermarket has recalled its own-brand cans of Tomato Paste in 170g and 500g containers after the product was found to contain soy - an ingredient not specified on the label.

The product was sold at online and at Coles supermarkets and Coles Local stores across the country.

Coles Tomato Paste in 1709 and 500g (pictured) has been recalled after the product contains soy - an ingredient not specified on the label

The supermarket giant said all products sold with a Best Before date from July 2021 are impacted by the recall.

Shoppers who have a soy allergy or intolerance are urged to return the tomato paste to a Coles supermarket for a full refund.

Customers who bought the paste online are encouraged to contact Coles Online Customer Care for a full refund or credit.

Coles has issued an apology to its shoppers for the inconvenience.