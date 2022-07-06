Lincoln Co. residents balance storm cleanup with prep for future rainfall
By Kimberly Donahue
WSAZ
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The creek along Laurel Fork Road is normally a source of joy for Lisa Fisher and her children. Tuesday, however, the creek became one devastation. She said the rainfall is unlike anything she has seen since she moved to the area nearly five years...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fast-moving storm dumped heavy rain on the region Friday causing high water in spots. Hurricane’s Mayor Scott Edwards tells WSAZ.com the city is experiencing serious high water. A viewer reported to WSAZ Hurricane Creek Road is currently is underwater. “The city has taken...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flooded roads and yards that look more like lakes have been the sight from multiple windows. High water has covered parts of several neighborhoods in our region Friday following flash flooding. Viewers from areas such as Milton, parts of Putnam County, and Cross Lanes have shared...
UPDATE (5:24 p.m.) A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the following areas: Northeastern Cabell County West Central Kanawha County Southeastern Mason County Southern Putnam County This warning will remain in effect until 11:15 p.m. UPDATE (4:40 p.m.) The SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Kanawha and Putnam Counties has been extended until 5:00 p.m. UPDATE […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A handful of people have been forced to find another ride home Friday afternoon, after high water stranded their cars along 3rd Avenue and 24th Street in Huntington. One woman, whose car got stuck, tells WSAZ she is not from this area and her GPS directed...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said most of the severe weather-related calls he saw Wednesday dealt with water rescues. “We had a pretty severe storm come through and some of our flood-prone areas like Old Bailey Road and New Golf Mountain Road in...
Effective: 2022-07-08 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Mason County in western West Virginia Cabell County in central West Virginia Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Proctorville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Nitro, Winfield, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Hurricane, Barboursville, Milton, Eleanor, Buffalo, Poca, Ona, Culloden, Teays Valley, Burlington, Aid, Bancroft, Crown City, Athalia and Scottown. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 10 and 45. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A powerful line of storms that produced a tornado and significant wind damage in the Cincinnati area earlier in the afternoon raced east into our region, producing strong winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The combination knocked out power to more than 2,000 customers in...
UPDATE: Flash flooding has receded in much of Kanawha County and a flash flood warning remains in effect for southeastern Kanawha county and central Fayette County, West Virginia until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The flooding took place because of an intense round of storms during the evening commute time frame that dropped as much as 2 […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A section of road in Fayette County will be closed off until further notice Thursday to accommodate ongoing construction. According to a traffic alert issued by Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a section of Keller Avenue in Fayetteville is set to be closed off on Thursday for an indeterminate period due to construction currently taking place in the area.
Its length is about 15 miles and very winding. Some say that’s how it got its name: Winding Gulf. The stream begins at Mitchell’s Ridge and a few miles later it butts up against Guyandotte Mountain near Hotcoal and then flows on to the mouth of Mill Branch, where it empties into the Guyandotte River at Stonecoal Junction. It drains an area of about 33 miles.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Saying the ink is not dry yet on West Virginia American Water Co.’s last increase, Kanawha County commissioners are objecting to the water company’s recent request for an infrastructure charge boost that commissioners said would increase the cost of water for residents and businesses by 5%.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. A K-9 officer killed in the line-of-duty last week laid to rest. A K-9 officer killed in the line-of-duty last week is being laid to rest Friday. A procession for K-9 Drago was held leading to the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky where a memorial service will take place. Drago was killed along with three officers during a violent ambush in Allen, Kentucky.
(WOWK) — After a week filled with several rounds of strong storms, Friday brings the potential for more strong to severe thunderstorms. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timing and placement of storms. It appears there will be two distinct rounds of strong to severe storms with one taking place mid day […]
UPDATE (10:54 a.m. on Friday, July 8): Jeannette Hennessey has been found safe. ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Police in Ashland, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management says that 69-year-old Jeannette Hennessey was last seen on the 3000 block of Central Ave. in Ashland. Hennessey has long grey […]
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state.
Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads.
“This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
MAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This week’s SOMC Hometown Hero hails from Man, West Virginia and odds are if he’s not at home, Brandon Hunt is at the Hillbilly Fire Pit. He’s worked there for the last seven years and owners say he is a joy to have around the restaurant which is why they nominated him for our Hometown Hero award.
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen Tuesday, said county Emergency Services Director Allen Holder, who also reported flooding in parts of the county. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s...
