Lincoln Co. residents balance storm cleanup with prep for future rainfall

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cabell; Mason; Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Mason County in western West Virginia Cabell County in central West Virginia Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Proctorville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Nitro, Winfield, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Hurricane, Barboursville, Milton, Eleanor, Buffalo, Poca, Ona, Culloden, Teays Valley, Burlington, Aid, Bancroft, Crown City, Athalia and Scottown. This includes Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 10 and 45. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

