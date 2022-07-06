Merriam police looking for missing woman not seen since Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on Independence Avenue early Friday morning while in the street. Police and emergency crews responded at 1:23 a.m. to Independence Avenue just east of Brighton Avenue on a crash involving a pedestrian. Kansas City police said someone who was in the street was hit by a red sedan---unknown make or model---which continued westbound on Independence Avenue without stopping. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

