ON THIS DAY IN 1846, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Under the rule (we suppose) that ‘Misery loves company,’ the N.Y. Express talks as though Brooklyn were a part of the great City of Wickedness on the opposite shore — talks of our dirt and pigs. We confess the pigs; but as to the dirt, we have hardly any at all except what comes from New York — brought on the heels of the thousands who so eagerly rush over our ferries, out of that stifling place, to enjoy our delicious goodness here. Poor, miserable New Yorkers! We pity you again!”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO