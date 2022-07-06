ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Meth, heroin found during a drug bust in Pitt County

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bbNx_0gWznapP00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meth and heroin were found recently during a drug bust. A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing charges.

On June 20, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit completed an investigation into the sale of Methamphetamine at the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard. During the bust, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daryl Wayne Dunlow, 52, of Windsor.

The served warrants included the following crimes: Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver, 2 counts of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Misdemeanor Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Misd. Simple Possession of Schedule IV, and 4 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The last warrant was served charging Misdemeanor Aid and Abet Larceny for a complaint not involving the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dunlow was released on June 30 after posting a $26,000 secured bond.

Comments / 1

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Roxobel man arrested for Northampton crimes

JACKSON – A Roxobel man stands charged with numerous criminal offenses in connection with breaking & entering and larceny cases that took place in Northampton County. Dwight Davis, age 48, was developed as a suspect upon investigation of the break-ins and thefts. That investigation was conducted by Sgt. L. Baker and Lt. A. Collier of the Northampton Sheriff’s Office, Officer K. Simmons of the Jackson Police Department, and Officer T. Boone with Probation / Parole.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern K-9 officer dies after weekend seizure

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Members of one Eastern Carolina police department are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K-9 officers. Loki, a Dutch Shepherd, served with the New Bern Police Department for the past 7-1/2 years. The 9-year-old suffered a seizure stemming from undiagnosed cancer on Sunday...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Currituck Co. man facing felonies after dogs’ deaths

MOYOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Currituck County man is facing felony animal abuse charges after two dogs were found dead and two others were saved by animal control. The Currituck County Animal Services and Control Department charged Christopher Ryan Riedel of 128 Mack Jones Rd. in Moyock with two felony animal abuse charges on Thursday, […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Windsor, NC
Bertie County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
County
Bertie County, NC
WITN

Elderly woman charged in Greenville motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is recovering after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon involving four vehicles that was caught on video. The crash happened at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road & Highway 43 around 1:40 p.m. Aaron Childs, Jr. was driving his motorcycle on Highway 43...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two Pamlico County residents arrested on drug charges

BAYBORO, N.C (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two individuals on drug-related charges. On June 30, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at 6455 NC Highway 304 in Bayboro in response to an ongoing drug investigation. The residence belonging to Crystal Carawan and Tyrone Devonte Jordan Jr. […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Sheriff's Office: Drug and felony firearm arrest

Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the following on their Facebook page:. On Saturday morning 07/02/2022 around 12:40 am Greene County Deputies Nick Brinson and Emma Miller. Stopped to assist a stranded motorist on Mt. Herman Church Rd. Upon checking the driver, 41 year old Lacey Howard of Goldsboro, Deputies learned that he had an outstanding order for arrest for Disorderly Conduct out of Wayne County. Deputies then searched the vehicle and located a handgun along with oxycodone medication and marijuana. Howard who is a convicted felon was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Felony Possession of Schedule II, and other misdemeanor charges. Howard received a $51,500 secured bond.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Heroin#Methamphetamine
WITN

Man & woman get $1.3 million combined bond on drug charges

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a woman have been arrested in Pamlico County on drug charges. The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says Tyrone Jordan Jr. and Crystal Carawan were arrested on Thursday, June 30th. Here is how they were charged:. Tyrone Jordan:. Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Opioid/Heroin by...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD off-duty officer charged with DWI in Onslow County

CHARLOTTE — CMPD Officer Derric Entwistle was arrested for driving while impaired in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the department tweeted. Entwistle, who was not on duty, was pulled over by deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is being placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newbernnow.com

New Bern Police Department Makes Arrest in Shooting Investigation

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the area of the U-building in Trent Court in reference to two reported gunshot victims. The victims were subsequently treated and released from local hospitals. During the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified as Joshua Zechariah Gibson, 20, of Vanceboro, NC. He was arrested and charged with (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injuries, and (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill. He was placed in the Craven County Jail with a bond of $100,000.00 with a first appearance court date of July 5, 2022.
NEW BERN, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield Police Detective Under Investigation

SMITHFIELD – A Smithfield police detective has been suspended while he is under investigation. Detective Ronald Johnson was placed on administrative leave with pay on Tuesday. This afternoon, Police Chief Keith Powell released a statement saying, “Detective Ronald Johnson is currently on administrative leave with pay which started on...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

One injured in crash on U.S. 264 outside Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person suffered minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rear-ended a farm truck carrying a utility trailer on U.S. 264 East late Thursday morning. Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said the farm truck had a tank of water on its trailer. The farm truck was turning into a private driveway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

KPD responds to 3rd shooting in two days

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 11:14am, Kinston Police Officers responded to a report of a person that had been shot at Pine Street and Hicks Avenue is Kinston, N.C… Officers arrived on scene to find a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police officers are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina sheriff’s offices warn about growing scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies are warning about a new Facebook and text message scam. Beaufort County and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s offices posted on Facebook Tuesday with the warning. Many residents have received messages saying that there is a discount on a sheriff’s...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy