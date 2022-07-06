Meth, heroin found during a drug bust in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Meth and heroin were found recently during a drug bust. A Bertie County man has been arrested and is facing charges.

On June 20, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit completed an investigation into the sale of Methamphetamine at the In-Town Suites on Arlington Boulevard. During the bust, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daryl Wayne Dunlow, 52, of Windsor.

The served warrants included the following crimes: Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver, 2 counts of Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Misdemeanor Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, Misd. Simple Possession of Schedule IV, and 4 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The last warrant was served charging Misdemeanor Aid and Abet Larceny for a complaint not involving the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dunlow was released on June 30 after posting a $26,000 secured bond.