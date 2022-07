HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins City Council is dealing with the fallout of the police chief’s resignation in June, and the decisions relating to his replacement. In tonight’s city council meeting, Place 3 Alderman Eric Maloy said that he thinks police pay should be raised from its current starting rate of $15 per hour to $20 per hour. The issue at hand is police retention, and it is believed that raising pay will help that issue.

6 HOURS AGO