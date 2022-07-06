ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Judge hits slam for MLB-leading 30th HR, Yanks rout Pirates

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a grand slam for his major league-leading 30th home run and the New York Yankees routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game interleague series. Luis Severino pitched six dominant innings and Aaron Hicks also had a grand...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

In wild NASCAR year, Chase Elliott is steady as a rock

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Sure, it’s been a wild NASCAR Cup season, with seemingly everyone in the field capable of taking the checkered flag. Through all the chaos, one driver has emerged as the clear favorite. Chase Elliott is the guy everyone else is chasing. The 26-year-old became the first three-time winner in the Cup series with a thrilling victory at his home track Sunday, making a timely block on the final lap to fend off Corey LaJoie’s bid to become the most unlikely winner yet in a year filled with surprises.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Oilers give Evander Kane OK to negotiate with other teams

The Edmonton Oilers have granted Evander Kane permission to speak with other teams before the NHL’s free agency period opens and Colorado’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel went from celebrating with the Stanley Cup on Saturday to not receiving a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Monday. In a text to The Associated Press, Kane’s agent, Daniel Milstein, wrote he’s opening talks with other teams while also continuing discussions with the Oilers with his client eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Kane signed with Edmonton in January after the San Jose Sharks terminated the remainder of his seven-year, $49 million contract for violating COVID-19 protocols while in the American Hockey League. Kane has challenged the Sharks’ decision by filing a grievance through the NHL Players’ Association. Earlier last season, he was suspended by San Jose for 21 games for submitting a fake vaccine card.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy