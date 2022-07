Heather Renner was crowned the 72nd Miss Nevada by the Miss Nevada Scholarship Association on Friday in Reno. The 22-year-old Reno native, who was previously crowned Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen in 2016, said in a news release that becoming Miss Nevada has been a lifelong dream with her family being involved in the scholarship organization for 50 years. She has won more than $24,000 in scholarships throughout her time in the Miss America Organization.

