ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Mayor of Gary’s cousin among 3 killed in July 4 block party

By Alonzo Small
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Llrlr_0gWznA4d00
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says his male cousin was killed by gunfire during a Fourth of July block party in Northwestern Indiana that left three people dead and… Read More

GARY, Ind. — Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says his male cousin was killed by gunfire during a Fourth of July block party in Northwestern Indiana that left three people dead and seven wounded.

“My family joined too many others when we lost a family member to gun violence,” Prince said of his 26-year-old cousin Marquise Hall.

“Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss,” Prince added. “Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we’re also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to needless violence, including young people gunned down before they even reach adulthood. I never stop thinking about the victims and their families and the incredible losses these senseless deaths leave.”

Police said the shooting occurred just after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Missouri Street.

Arriving officers found Hall, 25-year-old Laurence Mangum of Merriville, and 20-year-old Ashanti Brown of Olympia Fields, Illinois unresponsive.

All three sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Public safety remains my top priority,” Prince said. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent and reduce gun violence, including investing in anti-violence initiatives that focus on violence intervention and violence prevention for our younger residents.”

Details remain limited on what may have led to the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: 3 shot to death at block party in Gary

Anyone with information should contact the Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRTV

Gary mayor: Cousin was among 3 people fatally shot at party

GARY — Gary’s mayor says his family is “heartbroken” by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, 26-year-old Marquise Hall of Lafayette, was...
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
State
Illinois State
Gary, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot inside Bronzeville home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded inside a Bronzeville home Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. The 23-year-old was inside a residence around 11:25 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 600 block of East 38th Place, police said. He was taken to the University of...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Minsters to lay out plan to curb Region gun violence

GARY — It's going to take more than another prayer vigil or gathering at the site of a horrific crime to reduce the gun violence plaguing the city, a Region pastor said. In response to Monday's mass shooting, the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity scheduled a news conference for Saturday to announce its plan for action.
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
fox32chicago.com

4 people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Three men and a woman were shot and wounded in a drive-by Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A crowd of people was gathered around 9:44 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Polk Street when a dark-colored Dodge Charger pulled up and people inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Three Killed in Fourth of July Block Party Shooting

Three people were killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 1 a.m. arrived to find a scene of carnage, with three victims already lifeless and seven others suffering from gunshot wounds. “Early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted,” the Gary Police Department said in a statement. The victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 27, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The seven people wounded were transported to local hospitals. There was no word on any arrests made as of Tuesday morning.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Block Party#Violent Crime
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
fox32chicago.com

29-year-old man found shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was found shot Thursday night in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police found the 29-year-old around 11:55 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and two graze wounds to the face in the 5600 block of South Wood Street, police said. He was transported to Holy...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy