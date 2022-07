ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY)- An Elizabeth City woman has been without air conditioning for six weeks after six appointment no-shows from two different contractors. Jacquelin Canada first filed a claim with Choice Home Warranty on June 1. The company scheduled local contractor Jack of All Trades for the repair. The contractor did not make it to Canada’s house on five different occasions. CHW did not provide an explanation. Then, Canada says, CHW scheduled for a roofing company to do the repair, but the company doesn’t handle HVAC units.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO