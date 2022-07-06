Man escapes Becker Co. courthouse after sentencing

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The church bell at the historic Chapel on the Hill near Forest Hills Golf Course in Detroit Lakes has been stolen. The church which was purchased by O’mara Dunnigan and her husband last September has been undergoing renovations to become a small event center and bed and breakfast set to open next month. O’mara says in the overnight hours of July 6, the steeple bell which weighs at least 150 lbs was stolen from the property, “It was behind a locked chain across the parking lot…somebody either came with a side-by-side or a few people and hauled it quite a distance.”

