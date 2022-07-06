Man escapes Becker Co. courthouse after sentencing

UPDATE – The Becker County Sheriff says Alexander Robare was arrested around 10:30 Wednesday night in Detroit Lakes and more charges are pending against him. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are searching for a Bemidji man who ran from the Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes after being sentenced on an escape charge.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the body of a man who was pulled from the Red River in north Moorhead Wednesday afternoon. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh of Fargo. The body was spotted near the shoreline. Police say the medical examiner did not...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Zibolski says the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. 25-year-old Cody Dunn with no permanent address, a passenger in the van, was arrested at the scene for not following commands of officers to stop and having methamphetamine.
FARGO (KFGO) – A search is underway for a man who was a passenger in a stolen van in Fargo after police officers responded to a call of people slumped over in the vehicle in an apartment garage in the 3400 block of 15th Ave. S shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The 28-year-old Native American man from Jamestown was shot by a Fargo Police Officer. Another person is in custody and a third is still on the run. Police were called to an...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in South Fargo. Police responded to the 1000 block of Page Drive around 6:15 Wednesday night. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other and have been interviewed by police. The department did not say if anyone has been detained or arrested.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for help identifying and finding a suspect of criminal mischief. They say the man pictured attempted to pry into an outside ATM connected to a bank. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.
DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The church bell at the historic Chapel on the Hill near Forest Hills Golf Course in Detroit Lakes has been stolen. The church which was purchased by O’mara Dunnigan and her husband last September has been undergoing renovations to become a small event center and bed and breakfast set to open next month. O’mara says in the overnight hours of July 6, the steeple bell which weighs at least 150 lbs was stolen from the property, “It was behind a locked chain across the parking lot…somebody either came with a side-by-side or a few people and hauled it quite a distance.”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo were called to Countryside Trailer Court around 7 on the morning of July 4 for a caller who clamed to have shot a person. They arrested 22-year-old Kyle Lovaas of Fargo for attempted murder. Police say the 24-year-old victim was taken to...
CASS LAKE, Minn. — A man was arrested on July 1 related to the shooting death of a Cass Lake man that happened in July 2021. In a press release, Sheriff Tom Burch said that in a joint effort from the Cass County Sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the July 5 2021 shooting death of 34-year-old Diego Gasca.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
