Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Marion County in east Tennessee Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 211 PM EDT/111 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jasper, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Jasper, Rossville, South Pittsburg, Whitwell, Kimball, Powells Crossroads, Martin Springs, Lookout Mountain and Lakeview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO