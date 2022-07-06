Severe Weather Statement issued for Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Rosebud A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Rosebud County through MIDNIGHT MDT At 1119 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 29 miles southwest of Cohagen, or 31 miles north of Hysham, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Rosebud County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO