Summer school classes delayed due to fire at New Milford High School

New Milford officials say the town's only high school will need major repairs following a fire on the roof Tuesday. School officials say that damage will affect programs for the summer and possibly into the fall.

Summer school should have kicked off at New Milford High School Wednesday, but that extra learning is now being put on hold. Mayor Pete Bass announced on Facebook that summer school programs will be moved to alternate sites, with a target starting date of Monday, July 11.

“This unfortunate fire, if it were to have happened today, we would have had over 200 kids and staff that would have been in the school,” said Mayor Bass.

About 60 students and staff were in the building for programs. School officials say most students were already on their buses when the fire began.

"It was heavily extensive damage we did have inside. Water damage, smoke damage and the roof obviously, the burn that happened there,” said Bass.

Bass says six volunteer firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. About 60 firefighters from departments as far as Bantam and Danbury responded.

Shoppers and businesses over on New Milford Green say they heard the commotion right away.

New Milford alums say students have had enough surprises over the last few years.

"I'd hate to see anything else different from the way it should be. Dealing with COVID, too, I just - normalcy. Just want it to be normal,” said Lilly McDermott.

News 12 is told the six firefighters were released from the hospital.