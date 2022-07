For the past year, Jerami Grant has been in the middle of a bunch of trade rumors. It seemed inevitable for him to get moved by the Detroit Pistons because their franchise is in a rebuilding phase, while Grant is looking for an opportunity to be competitive in the NBA Playoffs. Being moved to the Portland Trail Blazers puts himself in a similar timeline for a squad led by Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

