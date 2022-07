TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Dr. Keisha Callins is the kind of rural doctor that drives across county lines to bring a present to her patient’s gender reveal party. Torrie Knight had initially gone to Dr. Keisha Callins as a birth control referral after three miscarriages, but Callins did what she was trained to do. She dug deep into the medical history and found that blood pressure might be the culprit of Knight’s recent fertility troubles. Callins gave her the contraceptive consult but also offered to help monitor her blood pressure if they did want to try for a baby again. Months later, Knight was pregnant, and Callins was there as the recently married couple learned they were expecting a girl.

