NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Both the Town and Village of Nichols have been named as one of four communities in New York to take part in the state's ConnectALL program. ConnectALL is a $1 billion initiative in New York State that is designed to "deliver affordable internet access to millions of New Yorkers, bolster digital equity, and transform the state's digital infrastructure through new investments," according to broadband.ny.gov.

NICHOLS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO