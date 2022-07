Tuesday July 5, Chattooga County Sole Commissioner signed the Resolution for Life. “This resolution gives legal references and my office’s opinion on why life should be protected,” Elsberry said. “This is something I have felt convicted about getting done since first taking office, and now with this issue coming back to the states I feel that it is important that our state leadership know that this office supports the right to life for the born and the unborn alike.”

