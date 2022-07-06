ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to safely get rid of unused, used fireworks

By Isaac Taylor
 2 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the Fourth of July, comes fireworks. But now that you have unused or used fireworks, you may wonder how to safely dispose of them.

Officials with the Huntington Fire Department say for both used and unused fireworks, you should soak them in a bucket of water and then double bag them while wet before throwing them away.

They say storing unused fireworks is not recommended due to a fire risk.

There is a risk of the fireworks’ chemicals settling, causing them to misfire, the fire department says.

If you do wish to store them, they say there is a way to minimize the risk.

You should put them in a cool, dry place in a metal container. They advise people to not keep them in a garage or areas with high-temperature changes.

